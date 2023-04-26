Breaking News
Anjum Qureshi's Showstopper Collection at Bombay Fashion Week: A Celebration of Indian Craftsmanship and Contemporary Design

Updated on: 26 April,2023 07:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The fashion industry has been flourishing in India, and Bombay Fashion Week 2023 was the perfect platform for showcasing the best talents in the industry.

One such talent that caught everyone's attention was Anjum Qureshi, who presented her latest collection at the event.


Anjum Qureshi's label is known for its intricate designs and attention to detail. Her latest collection was no different. The collection featured a blend of traditional and modern designs, making it a perfect fit for any occasion. The designer used a range of fabrics, including silk, chiffon, and organza, to create her designs.



The showstopper of the event was none other than the lead actors of the upcoming movie, Badboy, Amrin, and Namashi Chakraborty on Day 3 of Bombay times fashion week 2023, held at the St Regis Mumbai on April 23. The duo looked stunning in Anjum Qureshi's creations, which were a perfect reflection of the designer's artistic vision.


The showstopper outfits worn by Amrin and Namashi Chakraborty were also a testament to the designer's versatility. Amrin Qureshi was wearing a stunning golden champagne colour gown.

She kept her hair open with a middle partition and they make look was also kept simple yet elegant. Even the jewelry was kept minimal. She wore silver-colored long earrings and a bracelet on her left hand. Namashi Chakraborthy was looking stunning in Indo western outfit. He was wearing a coat of maroon colour with a black shirt under it. The coat has embroidery on the sleeves. He paired the outfit with formal brown shoes

Anjum Qureshi's collection also featured a range of menswear, which was a refreshing change from the usual women-centric fashion shows. The men's outfits featured classic cuts and tailored fits, with a focus on comfort and style. The highlight of the menswear collection was a classic tuxedo, which was paired with a floral-printed shirt, adding a touch of playfulness to the formal outfit.

Anjum Qureshi's collection at Bombay Fashion Week 2023 was a perfect reflection of the designer's artistic vision. The collection featured a range of designs, from traditional to modern, and each piece was unique in its own way. The showstopper outfits worn by Amrin and Namashi Chakraborty were a testament to the designer's versatility and ability to create outfits that are a perfect fit for any occasion.

In conclusion, Anjum Qureshi's label is a rising star in the Indian fashion industry, and her latest collection showcased at Bombay Fashion Week 2023 was a true representation of her talent and vision. With her unique designs and attention to detail, Anjum Qureshi is definitely a name to watch out for in the coming years.

