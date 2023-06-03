Breaking News
Ankiyta Bhardwaj: Illuminating Lives Through Spiritual Healing

Updated on: 03 June,2023 10:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the bustling city of Mumbai resides Ankiyta Bhardwaj, a remarkable individual who has dedicated her life to the realm of spirituality.

As a psychic medium and spiritual healer, Ankiyta has embarked on a profound journey since the age of 16. With unwavering faith and an innate ability to connect with the spiritual realm, she has become a guiding light for thousands of individuals worldwide. Ankiyta's purpose lies in alleviating depression and anxiety, particularly among the youth, and fostering a deeper understanding of one's spiritual journey. Her vision extends beyond mere existence; she believes that we are spiritual beings having a human experience, and she endeavors to inspire the younger generation to embrace this truth and find true fulfillment.


Guided by Divine Purpose:


Ankiyta Bhardwaj considers herself blessed to have been chosen for the noble task of healing and bringing light to those in need. Her spiritual journey began at a tender age, setting the stage for a remarkable transformation that has touched countless lives. With unwavering commitment and divine guidance, she has honed her abilities as a psychic medium and spiritual healer to provide solace, guidance, and profound insights to individuals from all walks of life.


Healing Depression and Anxiety:

In today's fast-paced and interconnected world, depression and anxiety have become widespread challenges, especially among the younger generation. Ankiyta firmly believes that true healing lies not only in addressing the symptoms but also in delving into the spiritual aspects of one's existence. Through her unique gifts, she offers a holistic approach to healing, combining spiritual practices, energy work, and intuitive guidance.By empowering individuals to reconnect with themselves and discover their true purpose in life, Ankiyta hopes to pave the way for a generation that embraces its spiritual essence, leading to a happier and more peaceful existence.

Unveiling the True Purpose of Life:

Ankiyta Bhardwaj is driven by a profound understanding that no matter how technologically advanced we become, it is essential to comprehend the deeper meaning of our spiritual journey on this earthly plane. She fervently believes that we are not merely human beings having a spiritual experience, but rather, spiritual beings having a human experience.Through her teachings, workshops, and personalized sessions, Ankiyta imparts this wisdom to the youth, enlightening them about the eternal nature of their souls and encouraging them to embark on a path of self-discovery and self-realization.

Embracing a Happy and Peaceful Life:

Ankiyta's vision encompasses more than just healing; it extends to the overall well-being and happiness of individuals. By guiding the youth towards a deeper understanding of their spiritual nature, she equips them with the tools to navigate life's challenges with resilience and inner peace. Through her work, Ankiyta inspires individuals to cultivate self-love, embrace their innate gifts, and live authentically. Her compassionate and empathetic nature serves as a beacon of hope for those seeking solace, reminding them that they are never alone on their spiritual journey.

Ankiyta Bhardwaj's journey as a psychic medium and spiritual healer has been a testament to the transformative power of spirituality. With unwavering faith and profound insights, she has touched the lives of countless individuals, guiding them towards a deeper understanding of their purpose and fostering healing and self-discovery. Through her work, Ankiyta strives to help the youth overcome depression and anxiety, enabling them to lead happier, more peaceful lives.As the chosen one to spread the light, Ankiyta's impact resonates far beyond the boundaries of Mumbai, illuminating the paths of those in search of spiritual guidance worldwide.

Instagram - https://instagram.com/ankiytasdivinetarot?igshid=MmJiY2I4NDBkZg==

WhatsApp - +91 81692 16401

