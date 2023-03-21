Ankush Anami’s Dream Project WDF Is Into A History Creators In The Fashion Industry And Education Era

Established in 2016, The WDF i.e., World Designing Forum was introduced the national level competition for the fashion designers and the very first time this company has also came with a National Designer Awards.

Speaking about his reputed company WDF, Mr Ankush Anami says,”when he takes first time this company for the national level competition he thinks that this is archetype idea but gradually we are connected with more than 25000 designers and 100+ institutes from every part of India.

About WDF (World Designing Forum)

World Designing Forum is not only confined in organizing awards,recognition ceremony and held the competition between the creators in all over the world but also WDF is put himself into a history Creators in the Fashion Industry and Education Era where we are establishing the team of Oracle of the Knowledge by the name of

Speakers

Analysts

Researchers

Moderators across the world which helps the chain of the Designers, as in every steps of your experience you need a mentor to learn more than you have.

The vision of the World Designing forum is to create a platform where designers can exchange their knowledge, skills, experience, researches, thesis and many more.. We create a huge motivating sessions to know that something you’ve started has created value for others.

Recognition of the Creator’s excellence worldwide

National Designer Awards is a way to appreciate each one who is creative, innovative, visionary, and excellent in his work.

This year World Designing Forum is ready to set the benchmark in designing industry through National Designer Awards 2023 by inviting the most renowned fashion designers to budding designers with the same aim to promote India hidden arts, crafts and techniques of weaving in a new creative way in their self-constructed designs.

The most fascinating part of this event is that we are also fostering different fabrics of India right from the Mughal Era to Swadeshi Movement, British Raj & even after independence, artisans and weavers across the country have been experimenting and adding new flavors to the fabric. and we are thrilled to announce this event of the year to begin a new journey of the designers.

Recent Events conducted by WDF

Speaking about the recent events Mr Ankush says we recently conducted an event name Taj Mahotsav in Agra that has been inaugurated by Union Minister of State SP Singh Baghel and Former Minister Ramsakal Gurjar.

Sonia Chowdhary ( an acid attack survivor) along with Ghaziabad’s ADM Ritu Suhas and Big Boss 11 fame and celebrity Designer Mr. Sabyasanchi Satpathy we’re also the part of the show to encourage the hard working designers who came from the every corner of the India.

This event was organized at Shilpgram to encourage the vanishing art and culture of weavers. This event held on 26th February 2023, where our designers displayed the state wise garments from Kashmir to Kerala on handmade fabrics only.

During the event Mr. Ankush Anami, CEO of World Designing Forum said that our organization had done the seeding process to revive the handmade fabrics this year with more than 100 designers in Taj Mahotsav with lost of efforts to restore the vanishing natural fabrics.

Upcoming Events

World Designing Forum is coming up with the World Fashion Designer Conclave in Goa July 1st week, with some unparalleled recognition of the designers and a platform to trade off the values, Ideas and innovations in Fashion education and development of Fashion Designers community with National International Industry Experts, academicians, experienced professionals, Brand/label custodians, Garment architect and other fashion analyst. Mr. Ankush says while talking with media.