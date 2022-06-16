Annual Vaccination is the best strategy to deal Influenza’s impact on Asthma

Anyone suffering from asthma would be acutely aware of the distress caused by viral respiratory infections which act as a trigger asthmatic attacks.

Representational Image

The ensuing monsoon season that brings with it seasonal infection can put those living with asthma at risk. Up to 80% of acute exacerbations of asthma are caused by viral respiratory tract infections, influenza being leading cause behind this.

The monsoon in India signals the start of flu season, and vaccination is the most effective mechanism to face the risk. Flu shots need to be taken every year as the circulating virus strains change every year. A flu shot is advised for children from 6 months onwards, and it is significantly important for adults to get one every year, especially those living with comorbidities like diabetes and asthma.

Medical experts across the globe have issued warnings and advisories terming virus infection as the most prevalent cause for severe asthma attacks in children and adults. People already dealing with asthma are at a greater risk of experiencing or triggering their disease and worsening asthma symptoms. Asthma is a lung disease caused by chronic inflammation (swelling) of the airways. It is one of the most common long-term diseases among children, but adults can have asthma, too. Asthma attacks occur when the lung airways become swollen and tighten due to airway inflammation. Asthma attacks can be caused by "triggers" such as airway infections, allergy particles, chemical irritants, and air pollution.

“A huge section of the Indian population gets infected with influenza. Children and those over 60 or patients with comorbidities are most vulnerable to flu complications. According to research, influenza-related respiratory tract infections are the leading cause of mortality in children under the age of five.” said Dr Jaydeep Chaudhry, Pediatrician, Kolkata

He further adds, “Following hygiene procedures such as masking and sanitization and maintaining vaccine protocols can be beneficial. As a result, immunization can greatly reduce the risk of contracting the flu.”

Flu vaccination is crucial for people with asthma because they are at higher risk of developing severe flu complications. Influenza is known to have been the significant cause for worsening of the complications and mortality amongst the asthma patients. Doctor’s advice that annual vaccination remains the ideal strategy to combat the deleterious impact of influenza on asthmatics along with everyday preventive actions that doctors recommends for everyone, including avoiding sick people, covering coughs, and washing hands often.

Not only evolution of virus, immunity wanes over a year, so annual vaccination is needed to ensure the best possible protection against flu. Research indicates that a flu vaccine that protects against flu viruses will be most common during the upcoming season.

If you’re looking to read more about influenza and its vaccination, you can visit Protection Beyond Flu or ask a doctor by booking an appointment Here

The information in this article is issued in public interest by Sanofi India with the intention to create general awareness around immunization including combination vaccines for children. This information does not constitute any medical advice, opinion and / or recommendation / or promotion of Sanofi products. Please consult your doctor for details regarding immunization. Opinions expressed herein are independent views of doctor(s). MAT-IN-2201484-1.0.06/2022

Disclaimer: Content produced by Mediawire team on behalf of Sanofi