Antarmanh helping to build resilience to adapt to different work situations

Work culture around the world has certainly transformed in the past five years. Since 2020, our home has become an extension of our workplace, and the COVID-19 pandemic ensured that ‘Work from Home’ became a necessity rather than a choice.

However, this near paradigm-shift was thrust upon us almost unexpectedly. In similar fashion, the end of lockdowns saw a substantial part of the population return to the workplace, while also having the option alongside following the hybrid model.

This forced transformation has not been kind on any life domain. Not to mention the many negative effects on their mental health. Dr. Seema Rekha, Managing Director at Antarmanh has been working tirelessly for more than a decade to make workplace wellness a basic requirement for any and every employee. With an extensive academic foundation, and experiences in multiple client organisations encompassing backgrounds as diverse as health, lifestyle and pharmaceuticals, she has aimed to address the emotional well-being of employees using a professional approach, and continues to do so with a persistent resolve.

What is Antarmanh about?

Antarmanh essentially means going back to your inner self. Antarmanh believes in the power of self awareness and the inner conscience in transforming oneself tremendously to the world. As Dr. Seema beautifully explains, “Knowing your ‘antarmanh’, which is your very inner self, associating with it and then transforming it for good, was the intent of Antarmanh, all of which then carried into leadership wellness.”

The steps taken by Antarmanh as a wellness consultancy have contributed to a remarkable journey. Adopting the bottom-to-top approach, Antarmanh has been successful in understanding both the core challenges faced by organisations and the employees’ perception of their organisation. Antarmanh creates tailor made programmes across levels to bring about a smooth and positive transformation towards holistic wellness. The highlight of this approach is that all stakeholders—employees, leaders, clients and consumers—benefit from it.

What are the issues people at the leadership level are facing from their employees after announcing the return to Work from Home? How are they combating those issues?

Among the many challenges the pandemic brought with it was the lack of stability when it came to the work arrangement. Dealing with the emotional impacts of the constant shifts in work arrangement is more stressful for leaders as they are trying to copewith the uncertainty while at the same time taking care of the many challenges their employees are facing.

Unaware of the bigger picture, acts like unplanned leaves, or failure to assign work while they’re awayadded to the challenges faced by the leaders.The comfort zone, whether it is in the home or office, keeps on changing, and this is more difficult for the leaders to get to grips with, because they have to think about their employees in addition to themselves. All this makesa smooth transition, critical.

Whatever the leader does,employees follow. Once leaders are accustomed to work-from-home set-ups, the comfort zone takes over and the concerns about face-to-face interaction with employees—or the lack thereof—fade into the background.

It is of utmost importance that leaders are equipped to emerge from such challengesas well as guide employees during transitions. One way to ensure the same is to prepare the team, as transparently as possible, for any sudden change in the work arrangement. It is also helpful to build and maintain a sense of togetherness among team members, and to emphasise the requirements for the well-being of the employees.

How have employees responded to it and what are the psychological issues they are facing?

Outcomes, and their benefits to individuals or otherwise, are directly proportional to decisions made. For instance, if the decision works in favour of the employees, they are content. However, if the result is otherwise, it negatively impacts the employees.

It is important for leaders to prepare and mentally equip the entire workforce for the gradual organisational change, and share with them the aims of and rationalebehind the change, and the possible interventions leading to it. This increases employee belongingness and improves responsibility taking.

Change is always challenging and sometimes painful. Most employees look for structural clarity for it is very rare for them to go with the flow and show resilience in the face of sudden change. Some employees also require prior information and step-by-step guidance to manage abrupt change. Uncertainty emerges from such experiences, leading to anxiety about being able to overcome such challenges.

How can people build resilience to adapt to different working situations?

While transitioning through organisational change, the environment becomes difficult for leaders as well. Taking account and ownership of every responsibility while prioritising their own transition puts them at a disadvantage, to the extent that they start neglecting, even suppressing, their mental-health concerns. But post pandemic, it has become essential for leaders to prioritise their wellness. Fitness is another necessity. There’s no substitute for exercise and proper nutrition.

Antarmanh has been addressing the challenges by conducting group psycho-education for employees and leaders. Programmes have been designed and customised for leaders in which there is a blend of one-on-one coaching and group coaching. These heart-to-heart conversations are helping managers and senior executives see the other side of the picture.

Antarmanh began with a singular vision, a vision that sought to provide people at the workplace the basic emotional support that would help maintain their health and enthusiasm, and in turn that of the entire organisation. Dr. Seema’s longstanding and continuous efforts to fulfill this vision of well-being have not only found acceptance in multiple nations but also among a diversity of populations. With every wellness session, every psycho-education programme, every individual counseling session—and the briefest of employee assistance calls—Antarmanh works tirelessly to bring about this change in consciousness.

