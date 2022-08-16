Apex Prime's Thriller Web Series 'Cyber Singham - Ek Naya Adhyay' Trailer launched, Series to Release On August 15

The bitter truth of a child gone missing every 8 minutes in India is being depicted in the trailer of Apex Prime's thriller web series "Cyber Singham" Ek Naya Adhyay. Cyber Singham Season 2, based on the theme of missing girls, will be aired on Apex Prime on August 15.

Two days prior to our Independence Day, today on 13th August Apex Prime OTT launched the tremendous trailer of its Original Web Series 'Cyber Singham' Ek New Chapter at Red Bulb Studio, Mumbai, that is raising the curiosity levels among the audience. The eagerness of audiences has reached to a higher level post the trailer and the expectations have reached meteoric heights in anticipation of the release of the entire series.





Says Soumita Das the Head, OTT Apex Prime, said, "The series stands out from the others due to the spectacular performances by Kapil Soni and Paras Madan who play the roles of police officers. Further its is unique to see Vyomika Upreti playing a cop and Uchhay Chakraborty who also has an important role.





Amidst the applause from others, the trailer of Cyber Singham was highly appreciated by the guests actress Shweta Khanduri and Mansi Srivastava who were present at the trailer launch.





Paras Madan revealed that this is series is inspired by real events of an IPS officer Professor Triveni Singh, who is currently posted as IPS in Cyber Crime Department of Uttar Pradesh Police. He is being addressed as Cyber Cop because of his expertise in cyber crime investigation and tremendous knowledge about rampant banking frauds occurring across India.





Soumya Das told that Cyber Singham is a series based on true cyber crime incidents produced by Varchasva Media Pvt Ltd and is produced by Anand Mohan Sharma.





Incidentally, Paras Madan is the business operating officer who is the husband of Soumita Das who heads the OTT at Apex Prime. Other than the thrilling web series Cyber Singham, there are other upcoming variety of web series on Apex Prime and interesting short films like Lottery, Hastinapur and Rob the Party to name a few.