Appinventiv Wins Deloitte’s Fast 50 India 2023 Award

To qualify for the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years and must be incorporated in India.

Appinventiv, an emerging global leader in the IT space, has unlocked rapid yet steady revenue growth through its innovative and scalable digital transformation solutions. As a result, the company has secured the winning spotlight in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2023 Programme, joining the league of the top 50 fastest-growing

tech companies in India. From 57.4 Cr in FY '21 to 141 Cr in FY’23, Appinventiv has clocked impressive revenue growth of over 145%, reflecting strong financial health.

Acing The Tech Innovation Race

Considering how the IT industry has faced multiple global lockdowns and economic slowdowns in the last 3 years, tapping this revenue growth rate showcases the exemplary courage of Appinventiv's 1500+ tech experts. As a result, the company won the top spot in the Digital & Cloud Tech category of Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 Award.

The award felicitation ceremony took place at the JW Marriott, Bengaluru, on Thursday, 14 December 2023. Appinventiv’s CEO, Saurabh Singh, received the award from Manoj Kohli, Softbank India's ex-country head and Bharti Airtel's former CEO.

“This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering excellence through innovation and ingenuity to our clients over and over again. We believe in the philosophy of engineering exceptional digital products, and as a result, revenue has followed, culminating in this award,” said CEO Saurabh Singh.

“Making the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India ranking is a testament to a company’s commitment to technology,” remarked Peeyush Vaish, Partner and TMT Industry Leader, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP. “With its work in the Digital and Cloud Tech category, Appinventiv has proven that its leadership has the vision, determination, and ability to adapt and grow in a fast-changing environment.”

About Appinventiv - The Drivers Of Global Disruptors

Appinventiv was conceptualized in 2015 with the motive of revolutionizing India's tech landscape. The company creatively penetrated a highly saturated market dominated by Big Tech brands by offering new-age solutions to startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies. In the last 8 years, the organization has helped over 3000 businesses overcome operational challenges and tap new opportunities, including global leaders like KPMG, Adidas, KFC, and IKEA.

About Deloitte India

All the facts and figures that talk to our size and diversity and years of experiences, as notable and important as they may be, are secondary to the truest measure of Deloitte: the impact we make in the world. So, when people ask, “what’s different about Deloitte?” The answer resides in the many specific examples of where we have helped Deloitte member firm clients, our people, and sections of society to achieve remarkable goals, solve complex problems or make meaningful progress. Deeper still, it’s in the beliefs, behaviors and fundamental sense of purpose that underpin all that we do. Deloitte globally has grown in scale and diversity—more than 456,826 people in 150 countries, providing multidisciplinary services, yet our shared culture remains the same.