Arbaaz Khan, Ali Asgar launch Singer- Actor S Shubham, Archana Singh Rajput's music video

Arbaaz Khan, the noted actor who was the chief guest of the event, launched SoulGlitzz Productions' latest music video 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' at a grand function held at Silkroute Lounge, Mumbai.

The music video features the ravishing Archana Singh Rajput alongside S Shubham who is also the singer of this while the awesome music video that is directed by Bajrang Badshah. The success of music video 'Tum Hi Ho' was greatly attributed to the music that is rendered by SLF, the director Bajrang Badshah and its lyricist Shabbir Ahmed.

The chief guest of this grand celebration was Arbaaz Khan and among the celebrity guests who were present were director Deepak Shivdasani, Ali Asgar, Shubham's father Sanjay Seth, producer Salman Ahmed Khan, Hanif Chhatriwala, Eshan Masih and SRK. The event kick-started with melodious singing by Singer Chandrakala and later the music video of 'Tumse Pyaar Hai' was screened.

On observing Shubham's father appearing so ecstatic as if it was his song that was being released and not his son's, Arbaaz Khan stated, "It is a milestone of an event for Shubham as his album is releasing today. Such is the happiness on every father's face for the success of his son. I saw the song and I really liked it. It has been shot beautifully."

Arbaaz also congratulated actress Archana Singh Rajput for her amazing performance in the video, he heapted further praises mentioning, "Shubham is looking very promising on screen, his voice is amazing too. I have also heard him sing live and he sings amazingly well. Further, Bajrang Badshah has directed the video very well."

Thanking Arbaaz for his support, Shubham's father turned very emotional on this occasion. Shubham was visibly very excited, and while thanking the guests including Arbaaz Khan, he explained that it was a teamwork as all of them have worked hard in this song, having shot it in mines 17 degree.

Finally it was actress Archana Singh Rajput's turn to acknowledge the success while expressing her happiness and excitement here and said that it was a proud moment for us to have the launch of our album by Arbaaz sir.