Are You Planning To Buy Big Eyes At USD0.0001 Instead Of Ethereum At USD1500 Or Eos At USD1.40? Let's Explore Why You Should

Cryptocurrency has evolved from an economical fashion to a trillion-dollar sector that has shaken the financial system by challenging the conventional centralized system.

You can be crypto-apathetic or one of those who hates crypto, but you cannot deny that crypto is now one of the most modern ways of trading. The cryptocurrency was once expected to take over the current financial system until the end of last year, when the market crashed unexpectedly, leaving the traders in disarray. From 3 trillion dollars, the net market fell to USD 700 billion, almost a 75% crash, which caused many to go bankrupt. However, in the past months, the decentralized sector has been trying to regain its lost status.

Everything changed in early 2022. Following a string of high-profile crypto lender failures and investor concerns about the industry's long-term sustainability, crypto has seen a bear market nick-named crypto winter by the traders, wiping out nearly five years of Bitcoin gains. You probably wonder why and where you should invest your hard-earn money to get maximum profits. You should invest quick and easy money if you are in luck. The reason for your second possible question will be discussed in the following writing in detail. To reduce your curiosity, we are here discussing a newly launches meme coin, Big Eyes (BIG), to help you invest in the crypto market.

Let's Look Into Big Eyes (BIG)

Meme coins have been in the market for quite a time. The first meme coin launched was Dogecoin (DOGE), followed by Shiba Inu (SHIB). Both of these coins are within the top twenty in the crypto market. Both cryptocurrencies created history by making people wealthy overnight through a record increase. One of the primary reasons is Elon Musk's support for Dogecoin (DOGE). Big Eyes (BIG) is another new meme coin with immense potential to earn you big profits. Big Eyes (BIG) appears to have been impressed by the success of meme tokens in the past. It offers a unique usability balance that will benefit the meme community and the cryptocurrency industry. The Big Eyes (BIG) project provides a distinctively balanced and larger ecosystem spanning DeFi to the NFT area.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aspires to create a blockchain ecosystem that enables exceptional user growth by employing NFTs to provide users with access to various productive events and content. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-focused project and includes a dynamic tax system designed to assure longevity through the implementation of exceptional features like Autoburn features, cash pool acquisition, marketing portfolio, and much more. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has been designed from the ground up to be the cryptocurrency industry's prettiest meme coin. The project's primary goal is to move money from the DeFi ecosystem into an individual's wallet while maintaining an important component of global community linkages.

Dynamic Taxation System

To ensure longevity and to progress the coin further great ideas demand quick responses and investors come first. Big Eyes (BIG) has a dynamic tax structure that will enable the addition of fees for Auto Burn features, LP Acquisition, and the Marketing Wallet.

Big Eyes (BIG) NFTs

Big Eyes (BIG) is aiming to include highly profitable crypto sectors. NFTs are one of the most profitable investments in the near future. Last year NFT sales earned more than a total of USD 40 billion, and the total value locked (TVL) in decentralized finance projects crossed USD 230 billion. The Big Eyes (BIG) NFT platform will be among the most interesting and profitable sectors. NFTs are established to protect the ocean; hence, the BIG token might yield high. Big Eyes (BIG) platform intends to be counted amongst the top 10 NFT initiatives, providing a platform for global artists to prove their talent worldwide using blockchain technology.

According to the Big Eyes (BIG) plan, the platform will launch the NFT live event during the third stage of the presale. Its ecosystem will distribute a limited number of one-of-a-kind NFTs to the community and token holders. As stated in its whitepaper, Big Eyes (BIG) intends to evolve the NFTs in stage four to enable minting features and the community to drive the NFT market.

Wondering How to Buy Big Eyes (BIG) Coins?

First, to purchase Big Eyes (BIG) tokens having a meta mask wallet installed on your device is a must. We recommend you purchase tokens on a desktop browser that will give you a smoother experience. However, you are free to purchase through mobile, using "trust wallet" is recommended, and connecting through a built-in browser.

Next, once you are done, go to "Connect Wallet" and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps, you will need to select "Wallet Connect." Here are the three possible options to choose from:

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with ETH

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with USD T

Buy Big Eyes (BIG) with a Card

Finally, you can choose the tokens by your choice, and once the presale has ended, the USD BIG tokens will be credited to your account. The expected dates for that will be communicated later. If you are excited about the presale, visit the website https://bigeyes.space/ and click on the 'claim' button or the buy now button below.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH), a decentralized blockchain network, executes a peer-to-peer network for processing and certifying smart contracts, which are pieces of application code. After Bitcoin, it is the second most popular cryptocurrency (BTC). Smart contracts allow individuals to trade without the need for a centralized authority. Financial transaction records are permanent, verifiable, and delivered distinctly throughout the network, giving participants total ownership and transparency into transaction data.

Ethereum (ETH) is among the most popular smart contract platform, and it is on which most regularly used DeFi apps are developed. Most of the market's altcoins are based on Ethereum as ERC-20 tokens, demonstrating how important the blockchain has become to the wider crypto industry. The Ethereum (ETH) network is powered by proof-of-work mining. Proof-of-work mining requires computers to spend energy solving puzzles to produce blocks. Developers write programs (smart contracts) in the project's programming languages, such as Solidity or Vyper, then publish the code on the Ethereum blockchain.

Despite being the most powerful asset, the Ethereum network is now extremely crowded. As a result, ETH gas fees have skyrocketed to unsustainable levels. On CoinMarketCap, Ethereum (ETH) is trending and trading at USD 1451.72 as of August 30th, 2022. ETH lost 2.22 percent in the past 24 hours, with an overall fall of 9.12 percent in the previous week. The coin is placed second with a total market value of USD 177 billion.

EOS (EOS)

EOS (EOS) is another decentralized platform that is blockchain-based, which designs, hosts, and manages business applications or dApps. It was released in June 2018. To address the shortcomings of Ethereum (ETH), EOS (EOS) has made major improvements. EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency that aims to be larger, better, and quicker than Ethereum (ETH). In theory, EOS can process transactions far quicker than Ethereum, with a million transactions per second, whereas Ethereum can only manage 15.

The EOS (EOS) setup currently does not use the Bitcoin mining model. Instead, the block producers generate the required number of blocks and are credited with creating new EOS tokens for each Block they produce. EOS (EOS) is presently ranked 36th on CoinMarketCap, with a market valuation of USD 1.4 billion as of August 30th, 2022. Its value has dropped by 6.63% in the previous seven days, including a 6.39% drop in the last 24 hours.

Conclusion

The presale is here, and all the mentioned features, along with many others, make Big Eyes (BIG) a promising coin. Meme coins are already a hot topic in the crypto industry, and you can gain maximum profits through them. The Big Eyes (BIG) focuses on the urgent problem that should be dealt with urgently: saving the oceans. Therefore, it is expected to gain popularity. You can improve your crypto portfolio by investing in Big Eyes (BIG); experts believe that long-term investment is the best option during the current crypto winters. 140,000,000,000 tokens out of a total of 200,000,000,000 will be accessible at the current presale round. As the name implies, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to purchase Enormous tokens at a lower price of 1 USD T = 10000.00 Big Eyes and earn big gains.

For more information on Big Eyes (BIG), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal