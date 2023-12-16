Argentine Art at Cosmic Heart Gallery in Mumbai

A celebration of Argentinian prowess in art and culture is on display like never before! The exhibition Representando La Vida, literally means to “represent life” and does so in thought-provoking ways.

Argentine Art

The showcase revolves around masterpieces by renowned Argentinian Artists Florencia Aise (painting) and Julia Romano (digital collages). The unmatched display of artistry comes to your city as a joint endeavour by Cosmic Heart Gallery, The General Consulate and Trade Centre of the Argentine Republic, Mumbai and Basu Foundation for the Arts.

“This extraordinary showcase is an amalgamation of two distinct yet harmonious artistic journeys, that invite viewers to explore the world through hyper-realistic portraits, imaginative collages, and immersive depictions of natural landscapes.” says Jalpa H Vithalani, Founder Cosmic Heart Gallery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florencia Aise: A Visionary in Hyper-Realistic Portraiture and Collages

Florencia Aise stands as one of the most influential and representative plastic artists in the Latin American art scene. Her body of work is a testament to her remarkable talent for creating hyper-realistic portraits that transport viewers into the realms of human emotion and experience. Aise’s meticulous attention to detail, use of color, and profound understanding of the human form provide a rare and intimate insight into the subjects of her art.

Her ability to use different mediums in her work adds depth and complexity to her art. By incorporating various materials and techniques, she can create a rich and multi-dimensional experience for viewers, further enhancing the intrigue and immersion in her artistic world.

Aise’s hyper-realistic portraits are not mere reproductions but windows into the very souls of her subjects. Each piece is infused with a profound sense of presence, allowing viewers to connect with the emotions and stories that lie beneath the surface.

Her paintings are a fascinating blend of various elements, weaving together fragments of the world to construct new narratives and meanings. Aise’s art invites us to reflect on the intricate and often fragmented nature of our own lives and the profound beauty that can be found within them.

In Florencia’s painting, the depiction of grapes also takes center stage depicting the lush vineyards in the area in which she lives. The grape clusters in rich colours also portray a beautiful interplay of light and shadow.

Julia Romano: Exploring the Beauty of Natural Landscapes

Julia Romano, in stark contrast to the hyper-realism of Aise’s portraits, takes viewers on an enchanting journey through the beauty of natural landscapes. Romano’s digital art is an invitation to embrace the raw, unspoiled essence of the world and to immerse ourselves in the splendor of the Earth’s diverse terrains. Her works inspire us to pause, appreciate, and reflect on the magnificence of our environment.

Romano’s compositions are not merely visual representations of natural landscapes but serve as pathways to self-recognition and a deeper connection with the territory. Through her art, she encourages us to find our place within these landscapes, and to explore the interconnectedness between nature and ourselves. Her pieces provoke a sense of wonder, inviting viewers to embark on an introspective journey as they engage with her evocative art.

About Cosmic Heart Gallery Nestled in a busy neighbourhood in South Bombay, Cosmic Heart Gallery is an ode to celebrating the best the world has to offer art, positive frequencies, music, culture & meaningful gatherings.

The Gallery has hosted over 250 successful events over its 11 years of existence. Established with a strong belief in empowerment, it has become a platform for young & emerging artists as well as veterans in art, photography, printmaking and sculpture-making.

The Gallery's endeavor and mission to provide exquisite art and purposeful messages to its patrons has persevered. The borders of language & geography are shed when we express the best of humanity through the medium of art. Cosmic Heart Gallery has partnered with several organizations for the exchange of art & culture, to create a world without borders.

Cosmic Heart Gallery believes in art that delights. Exquisite art is curated into exhibitions with unique concepts that take you on a journey.

Show dates: December 13, 2023 to February 10, 2024

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Cosmic Heart Gallery, G-2a, Court Chambers, 35 – New Marine Lines, Mumbai – 400 020.

Mob.: +91 98205 17518 | Tel: +91 22 2208 5926

Website: https://www.cosmicheartgallery.info/representando-la-vida/

https://goo.gl/maps/b7bvZHP9bYPhjEfz5