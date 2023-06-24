Arjoon Mehra: A Decade of Remarkable Contributions to Digital Marketing

Industry veteran and digital marketing expert takes brand development to new heights.

Arjoon Mehra , a seasoned professional with over a decade of experience, has emerged as a prominent figure in the field of digital marketing. With a career that began in 2008 as a data analyst at HCL, Arjoon Mehra swiftly gained exposure to the emerging realm of digital marketing, which was just taking shape in the years 2010-11.

Initially focusing on WordPress websites, SEO, and Google Adwords, he expanded his skill set as social media platforms surged in popularity, venturing into the realm of Facebook marketing. With a pragmatic approach emphasising practical implementation and results-oriented strategies, Arjoon quickly set himself apart from the crowd.

Arjoon Mehra's specialisation in SEO, nurtured over 13 years, has become his forte. Throughout his illustrious career, he has worked with a diverse range of clients, including apparel, footwear, t-shirts, and beauty and skincare brands.

His comprehensive approach involves deeply understanding the brand concept, devising effective product strategies, conducting thorough market research, and identifying unique selling propositions to ensure a competitive edge.

At his firm, Arjoon and his team cover a wide array of essential aspects in brand development. These encompass product strategy, brand and category research, product sampling and testing, batch production, artwork and physical product delivery, product sales readiness, and establishing marketplaces and direct-to-consumer points of sale. Moreover, his team excels in developing action-performance-led marketing plans, offering end-to-end consultancy on products, promotions, and placements.

Arjoon’s expertise and experience stem from personal investments, a combination of trial and error, and lessons learned from his own skincare brand, t-shirt business, and other ventures conducted between 2013 and 2023. This hands-on experience has earned the unwavering trust of his clients, who highly value his insights.

Looking ahead, Arjoon envisions the establishment of an incubation centre that will support individuals from diverse backgrounds aspiring to create market-first brands, transcending the realm of conventional storytelling. The focus will be on developing highly functional products with short-term and long-term viability. Additionally, Mehra seeks to connect with like-minded entrepreneurs to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration, aiming to contribute to the growth and success of the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and consumer-driven product segments.

Arjoon Mehra has played a pivotal role in the evolution of digital marketing and brand development. His pragmatic approach, coupled with unwavering expertise and experience, has earned the trust and admiration of clients. Mr. Arjoon Mehra's future endeavours aim to empower aspiring entrepreneurs, furthering the success of the D2C market.