art yard presents an exhibition of paintings and sculptures celebrating 75th year of independence art yard at coomaraswamy hall, mumbai

Art Yard

Participating Artists in this art exhibition are: - Arijit Bhattacharya, Kumud Dash, Sandeep Ashar, Jain Kamal, Rashida Badani, Kalpana Ved, Sanjay Srivastava, Apurba Biswas, Sharmila Gupta, Satyendra Yadav, Rajkumar Sarde, Sahil Gosavi, Swarnim Moon, Varsha Parikh, Joseph D'souza, Sumana Dey, Ram Thorat, Smruti Bhukanwala, B Lavanya, Ratan Saha, Desh Deepak, Abhang Balasaheb, Nagnath Mankeshwar, Late Deepak Mer, Ghanshyam Gupta, Satyajeet Shergill, Padmanabh Bendre, Onkar Kshirsagar, Vijay Laxmi D Mer, Satish Patil, Sanjukta Barik, Poonam Singh, Jeetendra Kumar

The grace and glory of creative mind reflect in a passionate creation of an artist fuelled with inspiration to seek the true value of human existence. Art yard presents a group show of 30 artists with great motivational force to encourage talents by bringing them at one platform and serving it's sole purpose of promotion of art and artist

Programe details:

18th December - Inaugration - 5:00 PM

19th December - Sitar playing by Nagnath Mankeshwar 5:00 PM

20th December - Drama Play on Late Artist Amrita Sher-gill 4:00pm to 6:00pm

From 18th December to 20th December 2022

Venue

Coomaraswamy Hall

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalay

M.G.Road, Kalaghoda, Fort, Mumbai 400001

Contact : +91 93269 99729

Timing: 11:00 am to 7:00 pm