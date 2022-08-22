Arvin Niknia News | All Latest News Around The World

Arvin Niknia is an Iranian Artist, Entrepreneur, Author, Digital Marketer, Influencer & Internet personality Who is Mostly known as a digital marketer rather than Musician. He was born on 12 August 1983.

He is a well-knowned name in the social media industry of Iran. He has come to discuss his musical tune album named ‘’Todos La Quieren” which has given one after another composed music to the international platforms.

At the very beginning, he gained lots of popularity as a social media Influencer & musical artist. His music track "Todos La Quieren" has been popular on all other international platforms including Spotify, iTunes, Apple, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, Amghami, Shazam, Musixmatch.

Arvin Niknia has already been verified as the official artist of international music platforms such as YouTube Music, Tik Tok, Apple Music, Spotify, Soundcloud, and Anghami. In this Year 2022, his YouTube channel was verified as the official artist channel on YouTube. Early Life:

Arvin Niknia was coming from a middle-class family. At an early age, he started to think about Digital marketing and show his creativity in the social media section.

Coincidentally, in 1994 the family ended up in the country Denmark, even though the destination was Canada. Arvin Niknia experienced several downturns in the Danish education system and society. It was quite difficult to accept the role of minority in the foreign society.

Right from his childhood, he was inclined towards bodybuilding. Niknia attended the University of Copenhagen for Sociology, Islamic Civilization, and Middle Eastern Studies. His subjects have been the inspiration of his book’s subject.

As an author, Niknia has published a number of books including The Book Danish Racism, and The Rise and Fall of Iran and the Middle East. He takes a keen interest in Sociology and Culture, their inspirations can be seen in his books. Niknia has been an advocate of healthy lifestyle and openly speaks on various social issues such as racism.

Now, If you search on Google then you will get all information about Arvin Niknia

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal