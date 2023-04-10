As A Travel Creator It Is Important For Me To Understand The Local Nuances To Create Engaging Content: Manoj Malhotra; Travelling Mantra

As a travel content creator, I have witnessed the rapid evolution of the creator economy within the travel industry.

1. As a travel creator, could you share your journey and how you got started in the industry?

I began my vlogging journey to document my travel experiences back when vlogging wasn't even popular in India. Initially, it was just a hobby, but over time, people started showing interest in my content and found it helpful for planning their own travels. My main goal was to ease any travel inhibitions and difficulties that my followers may face by sharing my best tips and tricks. Having travelled to more than 50 countries in the past 14 years, my ultimate aim is to expand my travel community across all social media platforms and age groups.

2. What are some of the new and emerging trends you see in the creator economy related to travel?

As a travel content creator, I have witnessed the rapid evolution of the creator economy within the travel industry. One noticeable trend is the growing popularity of influencers and local creators who are sharing unique and authentic travel experiences & stories with the audience. People are no longer satisfied with just visiting mainstream destinations. Instead, they are seeking out personalized itineraries that cater to their niche interests, such as adventure sports, dine-in places, budget-friendly hotels, or sustainable tourism. Also, weekend getaways are becoming increasingly popular amongst working professionals as they opt for going to nearby places during long- weekends or on weekends. These types of vacations, such as outdoor adventures within a few hours' drive from the city require minimal travel time and expense while still offering consumers and the industry considerable value. Hence, creating content & sharing unique ideas/ suggestions with the audience for weekend getaways is gaining high traction & audience is clicking on such content often.

3. What tools and resources do you rely on to create engaging content and monetise it across platforms?

My mantra/tool for creating engaging content is to gather as much interesting information about the city and its culture to drive the maximum engagement with my audiences.

Recently, I have partnered with Animeta, an AI-powered creator tech platform that enables me to grow my communities and maximise earnings across multiple social media platforms. Animeta through their AI-based tools will help in employing data and business intelligence, will deploy a content strategy engine to help me build everything from script to storylines and guide me to understand local granular trends to target my content with precision.

4. When it comes to your YouTube channel, what has been your overall content strategy for showcasing your travel experiences?

Creators today often face burnout in the race to produce engaging content. It is therefore important for creators to set realistic goals. This is why the way I have envisaged my content strategy is to plan in the long term and take sufficient breaks. Since I travel to far-off and unique places to share my experiences.