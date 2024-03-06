As Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) Surge, Eyes Turn to Pullix (PLX) As the Most Exciting Token for 2024

See how far Polkadot, Chainlink and Pullix can rise based on the latest on-chart metrics and overall data.

Polkadot (DOT) experienced a substantial 52.4% increase in the past month, while Chainlink (LINK) only moved upwards by 13.4% during the same time-frame. Despite this, both cryptocurrencies are bullish and could soon experience an even broader upswing.

In the meantime, Pullix (PLX) has seen substantial gains, and at this rate could reach new heights, especially following its upcoming exchange listings. We will go over the price performance of each one to see which of these DeFi tokens can spike the most.

Polkadot (DOT) Grows 71.1% YTD – Price to Spike to $15.70

Polkadot (DOT) has experienced a substantial price increase which could result in far more significant gains in the long-term. Specifically, the Polkadot coin price is up 52.4% in the past month, and 71.1% year-to-date YTD.

Additionally, the Polkadot crypto has seen an increase from $8 to $10.68 during the past week, and by breaking above the $10 price barrier it's positioned to reach new heights. According to the Polkadot price prediction it can end 2024 at $15.70.

Chainlink (LINK) Climbs Above $20 – How Far Can It Reach in 2024?

Chainlink (LINK) also experienced a significant increase in its value, as the year-to date (YTD) climb was by 195.9%. However, the Chainlink price on the weekly chart is just up by 8.2%.

During this time, the Chainlink crypto only spiked from a low point of $18.88 tol $21.46. In addition, it could reach even higher gains, assuming bulls regain control of the market. According to the Chainlink price prediction, it can increase to $32.04 by Q4, 2024.

Pullix (PLX) Sells 100M Tokens and Raises $9.5M – Price to 100x

Pullix (PLX) is an upcoming exchange that completed its blockchain ICO and can dominate the Web3 space through its unique combination of elements seen in both CEXs and DEXs. Specifically, the platform will enable anyone to trade any asset, including cryptocurrencies without KYC, from a single account.

It will also enable anyone access to high leverage, up to 1000;1, and there will even be a token burn feature that will decrease the supply over time and increase the token’s scarcity. The platform will feature a revenue share model. Through it, anyone can give liquidity to automated market makers (AMMs) and get up to 18% in APR.

The presale concluded where PLX climbed 320%, sold 100 million tokens and raised $9.5 million. It got listed on Uniswap, and will soon be listed on BitMart. The token will also get listed on XT.com in the Innovation Zone, under the PLX/USDT trading pair. As a result, analysts are expecting a 100x price upswing, making it one of the hottest DeFi tokens.

Summary

While both Polkadot and Chainlink are bullish on the charts, it's clear that the most significant gains were made and can be made with the Pullix crypto. The crypto had a launch price at $0.168, but surged to $0.4458 within a day of trading.

Not only will it introduce a vast ecosystem but it can also dominate the charts especially following its major exchange listings, resulting in a 100x price upswing and massive ROI for early investors.

