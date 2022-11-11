As pollution thickens, Pneumonia should be a word of fear

It is testing time for our lungs in Delhi NCR. As pollution menacingly closes in on us like a lice, Pneumonia should be a word of fear.

Dr Anil Tomer

It is about time we start counting our every breath because air pollution in ambient air as well as cut our air is a recipe for doubling the risk of pneumonia and mortality due to it. It will be to stress the obvious that the region is now very much in the midst of pneumonia calamity.

Though preventable and treatable, this respiratory infectious disease is claiming lives, thanks to an utter lack of awareness despite yearly dose of warnings by experts. In the middle of thickening pall of pollution hanging on us, World Pneumonia Day (November 12) should be a day of reckoning for us because our very young and the very old are on the receiving end of the killer respiratory infection.

With every year of passing pollution bouts in Delhi NCR, lung in compliance region is already on the constant decrease making it all the more urgent to be on the watch this winter. After witnessing death dance of pneumonia during COVID Pandemic not long ago, there is no time for being in denial.

Dr Anil Tomer, senior physician and group medical Director of Navin Group of hospitals, red flags people of Delhi NCR to be wary of the approaching medical emergency of pneumonia. Dr Tomer at Navin Hospital Vaishali says with a tone of concern, ‘I have started seeing increasing number of pneumonia and other chest infections in our hospital in Vaishali. This is a worrying sign of approaching pneumonia catastrophe engulfing our region as air quality is deteriorating. Though caused by virus, bacteria and fungi, the pollution greatly exacerbates the risk of pneumonia becoming fatal. In such a situation, ignoring the respiratory symptoms in our young and old could be a recipe for endangering their lives. If taken to hospital in time, it is treatable.’

Dr Tomer adds, ‘Every year November 12 is observed as World pneumonia day to raise awareness about pneumonia. But surprisingly enough, it is continuing being a killer disease. Every few seconds we lose an individual to pneumonia. It hurts to see that people are dying of disease despite it being preventable and treatable. I hope World pneumonia day will go a long way in alerting people in Delhi NCR region about danger dangling on their children and elderly.Do not panic. The need of the hour is only to remain vigilant about pneumonia like symptoms.’

It is due to lack of awareness about this killer disease, it has earned the nickname of being a ‘forgotten epidemic’. If pneumonia is the world’s deadliest child killer, India stands second among 5 countries which account for more than half of the child pneumonia deaths globally. Covid pandemic should have opened our eyes to the fact how important it is to maintain healthy lungs. Pneumonia is an inflammatory disease affecting the lungs. It happens due to accumulation of fluid in the alveoli of the lung resulting into obstruction of normal breathing.

Millions of children worldwide are dying for want of vaccines, affordable antibiotics and routine oxygen treatment. The pneumonia crisis is symptom of neglect. The disease can be prevented with vaccines and following hand hygiene and face mask wearing practices. Also it is easily treatable with antibiotics if properly diagnosed. Those with weakened immune systems and those living in areas with high levels of air pollution and unsafe water are most at more higher risk.