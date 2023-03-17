Ashba Botanics, India's First Hair Care Line Curated For Curly-Haired People Transforming Society's Notions Globally

Ashba Botanics, a nature-based hair care line, offers curly hair care products that are completely natural, clean, and vegan. Its products are free of harsh ingredients such as sulphates, parabens, and silicones, providing all curly-haired people in India with international quality products.

Society’s notion of curly hair

Since we were young children, we have believed that straight hair is attractive, presentable, and professional, thanks to the media, our peers, and our families. We've all seen the typical Hollywood and Bollywood makeovers where a girl with curly hair is portrayed as the underdog, and the first thing they do to turn her into a princess is straighten her curly/wavy hair.

Curly/frizzy hair is shown as damaged hair in hair care product/brand advertisements, wherein after using their "one of a kind" product, the hair is transformed into a healthy, straight, and shiny hair. We have grown to detest our hair as a result of all the beauty standards that have been placed upon us.

By offering products that can help people with curly hair make it manageable and attractive in itself, Ashba Botanics, India's first curly hair care brand, hopes to alter this image.

About the brand and the Founder, Asha Barrak

Ashba Botanics, a nature-based hair care line, offers curly hair care products that are completely natural, clean, and vegan. Its products are free of harsh ingredients such as sulphates, parabens, and silicones, providing all curly-haired people in India with international quality products. In order to share her expertise on how to properly take care of curly and wavy hair, Asha founded the first curly hair care blog in India, Right Ringlets, in 2014, before establishing the brand. Following some more internet research, she concluded that curly hair is simply a different type of hair that calls for a different approach to maintenance and can look beautiful without losing its originality. Once she had established the brand, there was no going back. Today, the brand ships its products to over 60 countries and has a strong presence on all social platforms.

Vision, Mission and Beliefs

The mission of Ashba Botanics is to serve as a one-stop store for all curly wavy hair requirements in India and abroad. Additionally, the brand hopes to eliminate the stigma associated with frizzy hair to make every woman with textured hair feel confident in herself. Ashba Botanics wants to help women see their "NEW YOU" by empowering them to embrace the power of their curly and wavy hair and challenging the beauty standard that straight, glossy long hair is attractive.

Products and USPs

Ashba Botanics, the first curly hair care company in India, provides a wide range of products well-liked by its happy clientele, including Curl Volumizing Foam, Curl Styling Serum, Flaxseed Curling Custard, Leave-in Conditioner, Curl Defining Gel, Hydrating Shampoo, and many others.

The hair care products at Ashba Botanics are highly efficient and specially formulated for curly and wavy hair. To find the ideal formulation, the brand spends years creating a single product and testing it for over a year. Before releasing them on the market, Ashba Botanics thoroughly tests them for efficacy during the product's development. The founder, Asha Barrak, tries a product several times before releasing a final version. Ingredients are carefully selected based on their natural origin, biodegradability, and other factors.

Asha Barrak is personally concerned about the quality standards of every ingredient and product. "Once we receive the ingredient, we perform a microbiology test to ensure it is high quality and meets the required parameters," Asha explained.

All of the bottles in the packaging are made of 100% recyclable plastic, making the brand environmentally friendly as well. Cherish your curly hair with Ashba Botanics, a haircare line that cares for both your hair and the environment.