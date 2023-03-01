Ashok Jewels: A Jewellery Brand Offering Artistic Jewellery That Reflects Your Inner Self

Ashok Jewels is a global jewellery brand, serving classy yet timeless jewellery collections for over 40 years.

The Founders have always had a special love for art and cultural designs and felt delighted in working with precious metals and gemstones to produce stunning pieces that honour the rich history.

In 2015, the brand launched its retail operations in the royal city of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and hasn't looked back since. Ashok Jewels now has a flagship store in Jodhpur and another one in Yamunanagar.

Vision Mission and Beliefs

Ashok Jewels' mission is to provide its customers with high-quality jewellery that combines traditional craftsmanship and modern designs. The company is dedicated to offering top-notch customer service and helping customers select the ideal jewellery that captures their sense of style and personality.

Moreover, Ashok Jewels strives to be the leading provider of exquisite jewellery, renowned for its dedication to excellence and quality. While staying true to its beginnings and preserving the rich cultural history of jewellery manufacturing, the company aspires to innovate and push the limits of conventional jewellery design continuously. “Our ultimate goal is to leave a legacy of timeless beauty and to be remembered as a brand that brings joy and happiness to future generations” says Ankit who handles the marketing division at Ashok Jewels.

Products and USPs

The fine jewellery designs on display at Ashok Jewels are truly breathtaking. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind work of art since it has been painstakingly handmade by skilled artisans with their hearts and souls. The collection includes classic and timeless pieces as well as bold and contemporary designs, providing customers with a wide range of options such as rings, necklaces, earrings, and more.

The boutique store by Ashok Jewels is more than just a place to buy fine jewellery. It is a haven for people who value the taste of better things in life. The store's magnificent jewellery assortment, first-rate customer service, and upscale setting make it the perfect spot to find the ultimate piece of jewellery to call your own.

The company sources its priceless gemstones from across the globe, including rubies from Myanmar, emeralds from Colombia, and diamonds from Africa and Russia. Each gemstone is meticulously chosen and certified by an experienced gemmologist.

Every piece of gold offered by Ashok Jewels is BIS Hallmarked, and all of its diamonds are GIA and IGI Accredited, guaranteeing the products' authenticity. Additionally, the company has a Karatometer on-site to check the purity of gold jewellery, allowing customers to be completely worry-free.

Awards and Recognitions

Ashok Jewels have won various honours for its outstanding collections and classic styles. It includes obtaining the Rajasthan State Export Award 2019, receiving Entrepreneur of the year 2019, at JNA Hong Kong, being named the Fastest Growing Jewellery Showroom, and receiving the title of "Export House" twelve times in a row, among many other accolades.

Now is the time for you to put your artistic jewellery pieces from Ashok Jewels to the test and show off your inner self.