Asian Youth Boxing Champion Preeti Dahiya becomes the rising star of Indian boxing

Gold medal winner in Asian Youth Boxing Championship 2021 and recently Gold medalist Preeti Dahiya has emerged as the country's rising star in the Khelo India event.

Before this, Preeti proved her worth by winning gold in the Asian Junior Boxing Championship. In a short span of time, Preeti has won more than 9 gold medals in various national and international competitions. This star boxer from Haryana believes that success requires hard work and determination, along with a good coach and mentor. Coach plays an important role in the life of any player.

Although the coach does not directly interfere in the game, the coach plays an important role in extracting the best of a player. No player can shine without a good coach. Born in 2004, Preeti Dahiya used to be a Kabaddi player earlier, but on the behest of her father, Preeti left Kabaddi at the age of 12 and started playing boxing.

After winning a silver medal at the All India School Championships in 2018, Preeti Dahiya has not looked back and became the youngest player to win gold at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships 2019, which is also a world record. It is the dream of every player to do something that will illuminate the name of himself as well as the society and the country.

Preeti Dahiya also has a similar dream and goal, and she also wants to illuminate the name of her society and country like her maternal uncle, Indian Kabaddi team captain Deepak Niwas Hooda, for which Preeti is working hard with full dedication.

Preeti Dahiya's first goal and dream are to win a gold medal for the country in the Olympics. She wants to illuminate the name of the country and society by winning it. Preeti is hurt that no woman has won a gold medal for the country so far in the Olympics. Preeti believes that there is no shortage of talent in the country. Only they need proper guidance and guidance by recognizing their talent.