Astro Advice receives the Brands Impact prestigious Right Choice Award for giving accurate predictions in association with Being Glorious

Priyanka Bhardwaj from Astro Advice, Agra grabs the title of Most Trusted astrologer known for accurate predictions at the Right Choice Awards 2022.

Ameesha Patel the renowned Bollywood actress presented the award during the ceremony held at Radisson Blu New Delhi Paschim Vihar. Brands Impact presented the event in collaboration with Being Glorious. Brands Impacts and Being Glorious India’s premier branding business held the seventh edition of Right Choice Awards to honour the efforts and devotion of individuals and companies that have raised to fame and half countrywide followers as a result of their skill and contributions to various sectors.

FORTUNE TELLER PRIYANKA BHARDWAJ is one of the most acknowledged astrologer and Motivational Speaker with more than 21 years of Professional Experience Counselling Clients from all walks of life...

Astrologer Priyanka Bhardwaj Practices this Ancient Science in a manner that is true to both the ancient seers and modern logic. She says that our life is not just governed by our actions but the planetary movements as well. She empowers her clients to deal with their troubles head-on, take positive action and move forward with their goals. She believes life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass but dancing in the rain, and living with joy.

Her Aim is to walk her client's through their past/current/future problems and educate them with reasons/logic behind it. Subsequently provide them with simple, affordable and right spiritual guidance/solutions.

Her expertise extends beyond astrology reading to Crystal Healing, Mantra Therapy, Numerology, Gem Therapy, Spiritual Therapy, Vastu Consultancy, Matchmaking, Relationship Counselling and even Motivational Speaking. She has excellent expertise in Birth Chart reading and Matchmaking Analysis. She has an extensive clientele that includes Television stars and Political Personalities.