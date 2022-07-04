Astrologer, Numerologist, Tarot Expert, And Now A Viral Social Media Sensation - Manisha Koushik Does It All

Known for #askmanisha - Astrologer and Numerologist Manisha Koushik has been the talk of the social media circles, lately, with most of her videos being viewed by millions of her fans. So how did this expert in Astrology, Numerology, Tarot Cards, Vastu, Feng-Shui, Healing Chakras and Crystals, is gaining such a massive fan following, online? Read the full story to find out.

From appearing on various media channels and newspapers and accurately predicting the outcomes of some of the many sports, political, and entertainment-related events, Astrologer Numerologist, Tarot Expert, Author and Motivational Speaker, Manisha Koushik was already a household name in India. However, she has recently also become the most loved astrologer and life guide on social media.

How Did Manisha Koushik Garner Such A Large Social Media Following?

Having professionally practiced and written books on the divine sciences of Astrology, Numerology, Tarot reading, and much more for over 14 years, Manisha Koushik is no stranger to providing outstanding advice to her clients and her readers. This experience has allowed her to truly understand the problems that people often need vital solutions for. With this exceptional familiarity with her audience, she has recently been creating easy-to-understand and easy-to-follow remedial tips and solutions for her followers, while addressing issues that are specific to people that come from the various walks of life.

Her videos include solutions to intentions such as ‘ How to invite positivity in the house ”, “ Important tips for your main door ”, “Vastu tips to improve Finances”, “ Remedies to enhance Prosperity ”, and much more.

Providing Practical And Valuable Solutions To A Wide And Receptive Online Audience

With most of her videos reaching the 1 million mark, over the last few months, Manisha Koushik has garnered a following of lakhs of people on Social Media platforms like Instagram and Facebook. Through her social media channels, she is able to guide a large audience towards more successful life solutions. She is passionate about helping people and sharing practical suggestions via short-form videos or reels, that are easy to watch, understand and apply. This is why all her videos have been widely trending and appreciated by thousands of people in need.

Delivering Useful Solutions With Successful Outcomes And Tremendous Feedback

Through her videos, Manisha Koushik is able to directly connect with her audience. This allows her to receive feedback from her followers, about the different ways in which her remedial solutions have positively impacted their lives, and to answer any doubts that her followers may have. She says this open channel of communication with her followers, along with the positive reviews that she receives from her viewers encourages her to keep providing effective solutions for issues that people can relate to. This is how she has become the most viral astrologer on social media, recently.