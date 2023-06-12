Astrologer Sumit Bajaj Continues To Surprise The World With His Accurate Predictions, Justifies The Tag Of Nostradamus Of India

The karmic trilogy of Sanchitha, Prarabdha, and Agami serves as a guiding compass within this cosmic framework.

Nostradamus of India, Astrologer Sumit Bajaj

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj, hailed as the Nostradamus of India, emerges as an unrivaled luminary in the realm of sports prediction, exhibiting an unparalleled mastery over the celestial art. Based in the cultural hub of Kolkata, Bajaj astounds the world with his impeccably accurate prognostications, transcending the boundaries of conventional wisdom.

In the recently concluded World Test Championship, held amidst the venerable grounds of the Oval in England, Astrologer Sumit Bajaj shared his predictive insights with the eagerly awaiting masses. Prior to the commencement of the WTC 2023 clash between India and Australia, Bajaj's celestial acumen illuminated the path of truth, foretelling an unforeseen outcome, with India surrendering and Australia ascending to the pinnacle of cricketing glory.

Not merely content with this revelation, Bajaj had shared session-wise directions through open forums, resoundingly hitting the bulls-eye on numerous occasions. In a breathtaking display of divination, Astrologer Sumit Bajaj unveiled the sensitive timings of the first session, with a multitude of wickets, including the prized dismissal of Virat Kohli, falling at the precise moments exactly as Sumit Bajaj had predicted.

It is within the digital realm that the prowess of Astrologer Sumit Bajaj truly flourishes, as he captivates his growing legion of followers on his active and illustrious Twitter account. The exponential surge in his fan base in recent months serves as a testament to his awe-inspiring predictions, etched indelibly in the annals of sporting history. Bajaj's accuracy with these sports predictions reverberated across the globe, leaving an indelible impression during significant international events such as the ICC T20 World Cup, the FIFA World Cup, and the IPL, where his foreknowledge held sway.

Notably, in November 2022, he invoked the mystical currents of fate, foreseeing an unforgettable incident or accident transpiring in the mid-May to June period. Astonishingly, his prophecy unfolded in the tragic collision of three trains in Odisha, marking India's gravest railway accident in two decades. The Nostradamus of India continues to exhibit his unwavering commitment to public welfare by issuing a forewarning about a potential calamitous event befalling humanity around February 12-14th, 2024. While he ardently hopes for the erring of his grave prediction, Bajaj urges individuals to embrace caution and prudence, taking heed of these dates when meticulously crafting their plans.

In our obvious quest to unravel the mysteries of astrology and the secret behind the unmatched accuracy in predictions of Astrologer Sumit Bajaj, we sought an audience with the distinguished luminary himself. Delving into the depths of this profound and intricate science, he emphasized the immeasurable time and dedication required to attain mastery. "It can take lifetimes to gain mastery in Astrological Science," he says. With an unyielding devotion to his craft, he attributes his accuracy and success in predictions to the benevolent grace of God, bolstered by the unwavering support and blessings of his cherished close family group members.

While Astrologer Sumit Bajaj discloses that only predictions pertaining to global events or the mundane find their way to public forums, he diligently safeguards the sanctity of individual consultations, preserving strict confidentiality. When posed with the profound question of the essence of astrology and its potential to shape one's destiny, Bajaj responded with eloquence and sagacity, elucidating the intricate tapestry that comprises this celestial science. Astrology, he asserted, is revered as one of the six fruits borne from the sacred Vedas, the pursuit of which renders the study of the Vedas incomplete without it. This multifaceted discipline encompasses various subdivisions, with the predictive facet representing a mere fragment of its vast expanse. Intrinsically woven into the fabric of human existence, astrology serves as a conduit for spiritual refinement, offering insights into one's evolutionary journey and the possibility of further progress.

The karmic trilogy of Sanchitha, Prarabdha, and Agami serves as a guiding compass within this cosmic framework. Sanchitha, the storehouse of past actions, resides within the twelfth house of the horoscope, while the fifth house represents Prarabdha, the portion of Sanchitha allocated for the present life's experiences. Agami, on the other hand, encompasses the karma an individual generates within their current existence, symbolized by the tenth house, which eventually merges with the Sanchitha, eventually reemerging as Prarabdha in future incarnations. Thus, astrology transcends fatalism, affirming that mankind is not a mere automaton manipulated by the whims of fate. Armed with the knowledge bestowed by this profound science, individuals possess the power to shape their own destinies, exercising free will symbolized by the Upachaya Houses, and transforming Agami into Sanchitha, thereby influencing their Prarabdha. Consequently, astrology stands not as a harbinger of materialistic gain but as a profound tool to understand and refine one's soul.

The overarching purpose of Astrology resides in its inherent capacity to alleviate the burdens plaguing each individual, offering the correct advice and guidance rather than magnifying their troubles to their detriment. Serving as a vanguard against the unknown, astrology assumes a non-obligatory, non-dictatorial stance, embodying an advisory role for those capable of perceiving its boundless wisdom. Regrettably, for the unseeing masses, this profound science remains an enigma, elusive to their grasp.

Astrologer Sumit Bajaj, belongs to Kolkata in India and stands as a beacon of enlightenment in this esoteric realm. He has accurately predicted about 80-85 events including election results, sports, politicians events, earthquakes, calamities etc over the last 3-4 years. His predictions exist on record. His profound insights and unwavering dedication have transformed him into a luminary sought after by multitudes yearning for divine guidance.

As the eagerly awaited Cricket World Cup approaches, slated to grace the Indian subcontinent in October 2023, the astute followers of the Nostradamus of India can anticipate a torrent of predictions, igniting their hearts and minds with hope and anticipation.