Astrology has solutions to most human problems, says astrologer Ketan Sharma

Astrology is an exact science and has the potential to offer solutions to most problems people face in their day-to-day lives, believes astrologer Ketan Sharma, who has earned the moniker of love problem specialist in India for helping people rediscover their true love. He is also the best astrologer in Dubai and the US. He has also been rated among the best 5 astrologers in Mohali-Chandigarh in Punjab and honoured by Voice of Asians. In an interview, the world-famous astrologer tells us about himself, his services, and a lot more. Excerpts:

Q - When did you realise you wanted to become an astrologer?

A - I was interested in astrology from a very young age. I was influenced by my father, who was also an astrologer and followed in his footsteps. He is also the one who taught me astrology. I have been an independent astrologer for many years now and am happy to have been able to help people.

Q - What are the different services you provide?

A - I am certified by the All India Federation of Astrologers’ Societies (AIFAS) as Jyotish Bhushan, Jyotish Ratan, and Jyotish Prabhakar. I provide the entire bouquet of astrology-related services. I use traditional ways of astrology to make accurate predictions about a person or situation and to provide the solutions that can help in getting the desired result. I also provide services such as havan and pooja that help in removing negativity from one’s life, Vastu shastra to make one’s surroundings better, numerology, as well daily horoscope.

Q - What are the services you specialise in?

A - I specialise in Kundli-making and matchmaking, love astrology and predictions, business and financial horoscope, and career and education horoscope. These are the areas that account for problems for most people, and I use my knowledge of astrology to provide them with the right solutions to their problems and how they can make their life happy and successful.

Q - How are you or your services different from other astrologers?

A - I prefer not to talk about other astrologers or compare myself with them. But I can say that I provide predictions after reading the person’s birth chart. The remedies I suggest are failsafe and always being results. And they bring results quickly. My clients will vouch that my predictions are always true and I can help find a solution to any and every problem.

Q - What are the most common problems for which people seek your help?

A - The most common problems people come to me include problems related to their love life, including break-ups, marital problems, and other relationship problems. Astrology has the power to help in overcoming problems related to relationships and reigniting the love between two individuals. I use powerful astrological remedies to help sort out the problems. Some of the other common problems include financial challenges related to business and family issues.

Q - You are especially famous for solving problems related to love life. Can you tell us more about it?

A - Love life-related problems are the most common and tricky. They are especially hard to deal with for most people. It is also true that, in many cases, the problems are usually the result of small misunderstandings or a lack of trust. I have helped thousands of people rediscover their love using my astrological prowess. I have also reunited many estranged couples and lovers with my remedies and helped them nurture their love and care for one another.

Q - Tell us about your clientele.

A - I am very fortunate to have been able to build a large clientele spread across India as well as many other countries, including the US, UK, Canada, and Dubai. These are the people who have greatly benefited from my accurate predictions and were able to get rid of their problems. They have turned into my supporters and brand ambassadors and helped their families and friends connect with me. I have received many national and international awards and honours over the years, but I value the trust of my clientele as the most important award.

