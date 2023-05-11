At Cubit Life Sciences LLP, the Focus Is On The Highest Quality Medicines

Cubit Life Sciences LLP, India's leading pharmaceutical products manufacturer, focuses on the highest quality medicines, futuristic business strategies, and advanced manufacturing to serve the world with the best in the industry.

With every product, Cubit Life Sciences strives to achieve customer expectations with breakthrough discoveries, revolutionary innovations, patient safety, and affordable prices.

Founded in 2019 and formerly known as Cubit Healthcare in 2002, the company specializes in manufacturing and marketing medicines with well-planned formulation and development for its products and companies associated as business partners.

Cubit Life Sciences LLP, an Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical manufacturer, is committed to quality and efficiency. The company features a manufacturing site with a high-tech HP AC system, EMS system, water system, compressed air power backup system, fully-automatic machines, high-speed rotary machines, specialized vacuum transfer system, auto coater machinery, fully-equipped encapsulation machinery, camera system, and well-designed quality control laboratory.

Cubit Life Sciences LLP exports its products to multiple markets, such as Latin America, Southeast Asia, Middle East Asia, and CIS countries, where they have garnered acclaim at every level.

With a mission of commitment to healthcare, Cubit Life Sciences LLP works towards delivering the highest quality healthcare products and services. Cubit Life Sciences excels as the leading medicine manufacturing facility in India. To count amongst the top manufacturing units globally, the company is committed to securing investments in new product evolution to intensify the inbuilt quality of its products. Machinery is held to the best performance standards with strict maintenance and upgrades.

Cubit Life Sciences LLP is the leading manufacturer of capsules, tablets, liquid syrups, dry syrups, injections, ophthalmic products, and more. They provide safe, high-quality patient care through respect, professionalism, and effective communication.

Cubit Life Sciences LLP is into manufacturing a massive range of quality formulations of medicines and maintains strict quality control and market standards. They offer more than 350+ products. They have an expert team of quality control experts who monitor complete ongoing activities at every stage.

Recently Cubit Life Sciences LLP has successfully installed a new plant set up at Ahmedabad. The WHO and GMP-certified pharmaceutical distributor and the franchise will help the company expand its operations tenfold. It will also help the company build strong business connections across India and abroad.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new plant set up at Ahmedabad. We value achievement of objectives and consistently strive towards our vision to emerge as the leading PCD franchise pharmaceutical company,” says the Managing Director, Mr. Prabhat Agarwal.

We always welcome distributors, franchises, or PCD franchises to join our company. We provide a wide range of trustworthy and reliable pharmaceutical drugs, which sets us apart from the competition," says the Managing Director, Mr. Ravi Agarwal.

Cubit Life Sciences LLP is a professional pharmaceutical product manufacturer in Ahmedabad, India. With over 20 years of experience, the company offers the best quality range of tablets, dry syrups, liquid syrups, capsules, injections, and more. Their product range is as per WHO and GMP standards as well as Schedule M compliance manufacturing system. Some of its special divisions include CU-Card Lifecare, CUCARD Psycocare, CU CARD Skincare Division, CU CARD Gyno Care, Cu Card Nephro Care, CU CARD Ophtho Care, and CU CARD Dento Care, amongst others pioneer divisions.