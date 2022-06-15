At the private screening of Adi Shankaracharya, Dr. M discusses spiritual wellbeing

The human habit of deriving understanding through experience and passing it on has been programmed so that one can be prepared enough to face hardships in the coming days. The mission of the global thought leader and digital pioneer Dr. M is precisely the same. He is a crucial player in the technology sector in India and contributes to bringing the digital revolution to the country.

Treading on the philosophy of Adi Shankaracharya, Dr. M held a conversation where he learned more deeply about the prominence of three crucial aspects of life, i.e., God, Advaita, and Punar Janam. The 'Adi Yatra' that was introduced by 'Modi Mandir' has now been successfully completed. Dr. M, a global wellness leader, has traced Saint Sri Adi Shankaracharya's journey across pan India and the history of Srinagar's Sharda Peetham.

'Modi Mandir' organized the 'Adi Yatra' itinerary, which was completed successfully. Furthermore, the yatra aims to spread the Advaita philosophy advocated by 'Adi Shankaracharya' throughout the world. Dr. M will be introducing 150 programs worldwide. The first phase of the yatra has been successfully completed and has covered four major areas i.e. Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. Furthermore, the second phase will take place in South India.

Some of the prominent personalities who were a part of the discussion were Alok Kumar (VHP National President), Shyam Jaju (Ex-BJP National Vice President), Preethi Malhothra (Executive Director Smart Group), and Anand Sahu (Member labour board). Furthermore, the religious leaders and the youth were invited to a private screening of Adi Shankaracharya's film. Dr. M and his crew have left an indelible impact everywhere Adi Shankaracharya's yatra has led him.

Global Thought leader Dr. M has a remarkable journey from being the heir of one of India's oldest business families to the futurpreneur who keeps up with time by excluding lifelong quests. Dr. M recently held an event where he conversed with the current Shankaracharya where he spoke on the three critical aspects of life - Advaita, Punar Janam, and God. The Global Business leader also discussed the impact of these on people's life and the journey of Saint Sri Adi Shankaracharya.

The technopreneur has taken many initiatives and has 'many firsts' attached to his name. He was the first to include the country on the map as an investment destination for international business tycoons via his company Smart Group. In 2010, he also launched Singapore Film Fund to set a new standard in the film industry and put utmost efforts to understand the human values such as peace, love, and unity through OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hotstar, among others. The business legend stressed upon customer comfort and has worked towards wireless telephony and mobile phones, luxury applications, electric vehicles, well-being and many more.

Dr. M, one of the business moguls, talking about his vision, says, "Digitizing the business in today's world is paramount. I always believe in creating a sustainable environment to live a healthy, better, and happy life. To work toward humanity, I have established a social organization named 'The Global Citizen Forum' to create One World Beyond Gender, Religion and Nationality." Dr. M has developed an AI-enabled and data-driven digital healthcare platform, The Fountain Life (USA), to provide the world's best preventive, predictive and personalized healthcare handy from test reports to daily fitness wearables. The global wellness leader promotes sustainable human living, wellness, and preventive healthcare through his Smart Group company. His brand 'Beyond 100' focuses on wellness lifestyle, wellness tourism as well as wellness real estate.

The business magnate has also touched the literary industry and has written several books; a few to include are 'One God,' 'India & Hinduism,' and 'Hinduism,' among others. Hailing from a storied Indian business clan, he formed a joint venture with Italian computer firm Olivetti. His company Modi Telstra was the first to launch cellular services in India. Having a sustainable environment goal, he also partnered with Uber to operate the electric vehicle in Singapore. With his hard work and dedication, the author was also included in Singapore's 50 Richest List by Forbes. In addition, Dr. M has bagged several prestigious awards under his name. He has received the Lifetime Achievement Award by Singapore Prime Minister Lee, Man of the year award by the Institute of Economic Studies, Global Wellness leader by A4M, and Global Thought leader felicitation by Chisty Foundation, among many others.