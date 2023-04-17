Singer, musician, actor and whatnot: Attaullah Chohan stuns people with his Dubai-based record label, Habibi Records.

Under his record label, several musical artists have given a couple of hits tracks trending on TikTok

The more we talk about a few individuals exceeding boundaries and pushing them in order to reach the highest of the highs in their respective industries, all on their own, the more we feel the need to talk about them and highlight their lives and journeys so that other up-and-comers find their motivation and inspiration to follow their dreams. Tons of such talented beings have been on a constant rise for decades in the ever-evolving and massive music industry of the world, which in all these years has only seen an influx of several talented beings in the form of singers, songwriters, musicians, and other artists. However, one name that has only been on an upward growth trend is Dubai-based Pakistani singer, musician, actor and whatnot Attaullah Chohan.

Attaullah Chohan stands tall and unique as a one-of-a-kind musical artist who has never shied away from taking the necessary risks at the right time in his career, which has what propelled him forward as a risk-taker, who knows his passion and who knows how to put that passion into action. Yet again, he has been garnering all the headlines for the right reasons. This time it is because of his growing record label, Habibi Records, which has been gradually taking over the music scene in Dubai.

He is glad and proud of how far Habibi Records has already come, for it has given a couple of hit tracks, which are also trending on TikTok. Not all musicians and record label owners have achieved this in a very short time in the overly saturated industry. What also has spellbound people is that Attaullah Chohan has risen to the top as a new-age digital creator who knows how to strike the right strings of people’s hearts with his musical content on social media platforms.

Attaullah Chohan is now working toward the visions of his record label Habibi Records, where he wants to offer music lovers, his listeners and audiences something refreshing and that which people can easily groove to.