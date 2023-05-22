Attention Indian students! Jagat Patel lists countries that are best for abroad studies

Every student wishes to go abroad for their education, and why not?

Jagat Patel

It is believed that studying abroad gives access to high-quality education and unlocks more career opportunities. But there are so many countries; how do you decide which is the best one? Well, fret not! To answer your questions, we have someone accomplished. Meet Jagat Patel, the edupreneur who has been part of the education system for years.



He is the founder of the Overseas Education Centre (OEC), which helps students achieve their dreams of overseas education. With 20 years of experience, he has been witness to many success stories, which is why he is considered the perfect guide for students. Listing the top countries for Indian students to study abroad, Jagat Patel mentions…



1. The UK

The United Kingdom has been home to assorted universities for decades now. The quality of education and range of courses make it a perfect stop for any student. From medical to business and engineering, they offer multiple courses in various niches. Most of their colleges are globally acclaimed. There is no doubt that the tuition fees in the UK are competitively higher, but they do offer different types of scholarships.



2. Australia

Indian students can choose from more than 20,000 courses and 1,000 colleges to study in Australia. Moreover, a maximum of colleges are globally recognised and fall under the QS World Ranking System. They also offer government scholarships, which can be a huge help to students.



3. Germany

Establishing itself in one of the most dynamic regions of the world, Germany is a hotspot for Indian students. It has a reputation for higher education and offers thousands of degree courses at hundreds of universities.



4. The USA

America has been the dreamland for every Indian student, and why not? It has the best universities, like MIT, Harvard, and more. It has a strong education system, thus making it a perfect destination for Indian students. It offers multiple courses and numerous scholarship options for students from across the world.



Jagat Patel and his team at OEC have created a network with leading institutions worldwide, giving them the ability to provide better education services to Indian students. It has emerged as the top overseas educational consultancy in India. They have offices in India, Sri Lanka, and Dubai. Jagat Patel's OEC works with institutions around the world, including the United Kingdom, Australia, the USA, Canada, and New Zealand. So, if you are planning to go abroad, Jagat Patel and his OEC are one step away.