Attrangi Designs – A brand for all your attrangi jewellery needs

Attrangi is a home-grown Jewellery brand dedicated to bringing trendy, high-quality, and affordable crafts to every woman's wardrobe. Intending to adorn every woman, it serves globally, resulting in a large customer base.

The brand combines the traditional heart of Indian arts with modern sophistication in its wide selection of products. Attrangi promotes uniqueness with its unconventional designs and feels that fashion is very personal. Everything about it—from the name to the collections—aims to be distinctive.

Founders and the beginning of Attrangi

Two very creative women, Saloni and Vidushi, started Attrangi as a small home-grown business before expanding into a one-stop shop for jewellery lovers. While Vidushi holds a degree in advertising and marketing from Flame University in Pune and has experience working with companies like DDB Mudra, BookMyShow, and others, Saloni has a degree in jewellery design from G.I.A. and has worked with Rajshree Productions, Ryan Diamonds, and other companies. Through this corporate structure, they complemented one another and started directing several exhibitions in Chennai, Mumbai, Surat, and other cities across India. That sparked the very potent business and gradually transformed Attrangi from a small business into a brand.

Brand’s Journey

Attrangi offers a wide range of high-quality, affordable jewellery, including the Gaurika nose ring, the oldest and most beautiful marquise-shaped drops, multi-solitaire sets, revised Aziza sets, and princess cut pendants, and much more. It recognises that modern woman requires something that defines her and crafts accordingly. These designs are all painstakingly handcrafted with a colour fervour by skilled artisans who excel at aligning and even customising pre-existing products. Their collections are designed and curated by jewellery specialist Saloni, while Vidushi is in charge of the Attrangi's advertising and marketing. The two ladies are the best and consistently attract a sizable number of contented and delighted clients.

Essentials for Attrangi

Attrangi not only adores all women but also believes in working for their betterment. It is pleased to be an "all-girl brand," employing more than 12 girls in Mumbai and Chennai. It also helped and trained a few rural girls in jewellery creation, customer service, packaging, and other areas helping them live better lives full of self-assurance and respect. Additionally, Attrangi contributes 2% of its earnings to a Chennai-based NGO that feeds young children nutritious meals with an emphasis on their overall wellbeing. Undoubtedly, the company knows how to support the local community in the greatest possible way.

If jewellery excites you, its glamour makes you shine, and it allows you to present your true self, Attrangi is a one-stop store to find it. From earrings to pendants, bracelets to anklets, all the Indian and contemporary designs that complement not only the Lehenga but also your Hoodies are available at Attrangi at an affordable price. Browse the vast selection to find something that fits your personality. Your collection will be served by Attrangi, with everything trendy without breaking the wallet.