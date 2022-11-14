Atul Kumar is a film writer, innovative producer, and screenwriter, and the guy with magnificent aspirations

Atul Kumar, a well-known writer and producer who recently worked on the film Baikunth, is presently hired with Shreyansh Kanodia's production company, N.K. Productions.

Atul was formerly hired by Roshan Abbas' company to work on the film, which will be released in 2022 as a homage to the Indian Defense Services and the Indian Army, but he resigned because he was so passionate about it. He worked as an associate director for three consecutive Big Magic plays before starting his writing career at Raaj Shandilya and comedy workshops.

He has been working on a number of films over the last few years, but after developing a large number of original storylines, he realized that each one required to represent a core notion.

But this one stood out because it allowed him to fulfil a longstanding dream. He is now working on a film on the Indian Army. He will go to any length to guarantee that everyone likes and remembers the film.

Atul Kumar, a recent media graduate, says he has always liked watching movies. He was also associated with Chandrayan Telefilms, the company that produced this great work of art, after working for a variety of production businesses. Later this year, Atul Kumar will release more masterpieces and is aiming to work on larger projects.

All of Atul's upcoming chores on his to-do list are critical to him. He is now working on a female-targeted web series for a new OTT platform. He is also working on a thriller about a former don. In addition, he is working on a biographical film about a young woman who has made UP proud. There is also an online series that looks at the issues of lockdown.

He's always wanted to be regarded as a passionate writer and director in his field. According to him the preceding pattern is shifting. People want t collaborates with fresh authors now that they are becoming recognized. You only need to be persistent and determined enough to achieve your objective. Never listen to anything or anybody who tells you that you can't do it. He recently started his own 2 startup a pet brand Gigo Pet Supplies which deals in Deals in Pet Litter, Organic Pet Washes, Toys, Liver & Energy Tonics and having head office in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.