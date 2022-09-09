Atul Pratap Singh, living the idea of ‘Shrestha Bharat’ through his Social Work

It is said that the work of a politician is akin to social services. But do we see enough politicians following that noble path today? A big question mark!

Here is a person who remembers his duties towards the society despite being a political figure. Atul Pratap Singh , resident of Sirsaganj in Firozabad district who is setting a paradigm in the field of social services and is presently carrying out his duties towards the society along with working as the President of District Government Bank, Firozabad.

Atul Pratap Singh, the eldest son of Shri Jaiveer Singh, Minister of Tourism and Culture in the Uttar Pradesh government, has grown on seeing his father doing social work since childhood. This has cultivated a strong feeling of patriotism and responsibilities towards society in his mind that has only escalated later when he has grown up. He believes that everyone on this planet should have a smiling face as every human being has every right to be happy. Therefore, he considers that the service to mankind is a service to God. With this ideology in mind, Atul Pratap Singh started participating in many types of social work from his youth.

Playing a leading role in the welfare of the poor, he is always ready to solve the problems of the common people. One of the notable activities in his social agenda is arranging for marriages of the poor girls.

He is of the belief that a man’s first and foremost goal should be to do social service. According to him, the nation should be in our hearts no matter what stage of life we are in. He also explains in a poetic way that our lives should be dedicated to the motherland and the society.

Inspired by the concept of ‘Shreshtha Bharat’ ,Atul Pratap Singh is marching fast on the path of service to the nation and society.

