Breaking News
Mumbai witnesses dust storm, videos surface on social media
Holi 2023: Mumbai Metro Services to run as per special timetable, details here
IIT Bombay student's death: No caste-based discrimination, says inquiry panel
Rains likely in districts of Thane, Palghar, Nashik: IMD Mumbai
"Like Taliban and al-Qaeda..." Sanjay Raut on ED-CBI raids against oppostion
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > Audiences And Critics Both Seem To Have Give The Riveting Incar A Big Thumbs Up Read On

Audiences And Critics Both Seem To Have Give The Riveting Incar A Big Thumbs Up! Read On

Updated on: 06 March,2023 09:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

InCar, adeptly directed by Harsh Warrdhan and featuring Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjolia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash, is very atmospheric and relatable in its themes of misogyny.

Audiences And Critics Both Seem To Have Give The Riveting Incar A Big Thumbs Up! Read On


InCar is one of the most audacious films to have been made of late. It tells the story of a girl who is kidnapped by three men on the Haryana highways and the ordeal she faces throughout the day.


InCar, adeptly directed by Harsh Warrdhan and featuring Ritika Singh, Manish Jhanjolia, Sandeep Goyat, Sunil Soni, and Gyan Prakash, is very atmospheric and relatable in its themes of misogyny. The film was released in theatres on the 3rd of March, 2023, and is being applauded by audiences and critics alike for its content and grip on the narrative. 



The performances of the actors are also being praised by all and sundry. According to media reports, every aspect of the film is done to the T, be it the cinematography or the menacing soundtrack. Debutante director Harsh Warrdhan does a commendable job of extracting fine performances from the cast and making the film gruelling and difficult to watch.


With the raving reviews for the film pouring in, we feel that such realistic films should be made more often so that quality content can be served to Indian audiences. 

InCar is running successfully at your nearest theatres, be sure to watch it.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK