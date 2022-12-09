Augment Your Income and Earn More With These Cryptocurrencies: Terra Classic, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin

Augmenting your income should be a priority, especially with the recent development of many employers worldwide.

Terra Classic

Many traditional employees work double shifts to be able to meet familial and societal demands. Cryptocurrency has not been the best option at the moment, considering the unfavourable situations surrounding the crypto market.

However, there are cryptocurrencies experts who believe it could augment your income and enable you to earn more. They include Terra Classic, ApeCoin, and Big Eyes Coin. Find out more about them in this article.

Terra Classic (LUNC) Down but Gold

Terra Classic was forked from the now-defunct Terra Luna. The cryptocurrency is now criticised and categorised as a meme token by the crypto community. Surprisingly, Terra Classic has had a cult following in the market as traders continue to bet on the cryptocurrency to hit $1.

Despite the market dips, Terra Classic has remained resilient—even featuring in the top 50 cryptocurrency list. Although expert traders advise trading this cryptocurrency with caution, it still has what it takes to hit the predicted price in the next bull season.

The current community behind Terra Classic could take it up from the ashes to grace. The blockchain behind this token may be gone, but the token’s fanbase has continued to maintain its integrity.

ApeCoin (APE), a Metaverse Coin Set to Explode

ApeCoin is the utility token of the other side metaverse created and managed by Yuga Labs. Yuga Labs are pop figures in the Web3 space since creating the Bored Ape Yacht Club and Mutant Ape Yacht Club and buying out the CryptoPunks brand.

ApeCoin pumped aggressively when it was launched due to the high expectation from the NFT community about this utility token. After a while, the token corrected—and has since then, trended below expectation. The DAO community behind ApeCoin has been phenomenal in maintaining the integrity of the token. ApeCoin is hyped to become one of the leading metaverse coins in the market, even above The Sandbox (SAND) and Decentraland (MANA).

Big Eyes Coin Key Spike Could Be Good For its Community

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme coin that is predicted to do great in the crypto market. While it is yet to enter the public market, Big Eyes Coin is already being sold over presale. The presale has been a success and has helped in raising a strong community that will be the decision-makers of the ecosystem behind Big Eyes Coin.

Big Eyes Coin is set to replicate the success path set by meme coin leaders, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. The community believes a potential spike upon launch could help set Big Eyes Coin en route to achieving its visionary obsession with Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

“Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.”