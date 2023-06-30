Auraa Trends: Unveiling the Sparkle of Redefining Jewellery for the Modern Woman

Auraa Trends has become the ultimate destination for all your adornment needs.

Step into the mesmerising world of Auraa Trends, where the desires of the modern contemporary woman are met with exquisite jewellery that exudes charm and elegance. Since its establishment in 2012, Auraa Trends has mastered the art of blending traditional and fusion designs, keeping up with ever-changing trends. As a specialist in jewellery that celebrates major Indian festivals, Auraa Trends has become the ultimate destination for all your adornment needs.

What started as a limited jewellery line showcased in exhibitions across 12 countries has now blossomed into a global phenomenon. Auraa Trends has expanded its presence to various online portals and over 20 stores worldwide, captivating the hearts of renowned celebrities like Shruti Hassan, Kirti Kulhari, Gauahar Khan, Krystle D’souza, and Karishma Tanna, who proudly showcase Auraa Trends' designs.

At the core of Auraa Trends lies its visionary founder, Arti Jain, who possesses an innate attraction to the beauty of jewellery. Driven by her desire to create more variety, Arti embarked on a remarkable journey that gave birth to Auraa Trends. Fuelled by a passion for continuous learning and an unwavering belief in the power of fashion, Arti has paved the way for Auraa Trends to redefine the industry. Arti has faced a lot of hardships while starting this business, but the growth of Auraa Trends makes it all worth it.! Arti has given great advice to young women to believe in themselves,a strong determination and consistency can make young budding entrepreneurs do wonders.

Auraa Trends has garnered recognition in prestigious publications such as Harper's Bazaar and Asiana Magazine London while catching the attention of emerging designers. The brand's unwavering commitment to celebrating beauty and style shines through its premium range of clothing, footwear, accessories, handbags, clutches, and captivating home decor articles. With each passing season, Auraa Trends refines its offerings, introducing cooler and trendier products to cater to your ever-evolving fashion needs. The main USP of Aurra Trends is that the jewellery is made in both silver and gold.

As a delightful treat, Auraa Trends currently offers a Festival Special 50% Discount on All Items, making their exquisite jewellery accessible to all without compromising on quality. Don't miss out on the opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of Auraa Trends' impeccable designer necklaces, now available at a whopping festive discount.

Embrace a world of elegance, charm, and style with Auraa Trends. Let their unique designs in necklaces, rings, naths, bracelets, bangles, and more redefine your bridalwear experience. Celebrate your individuality and revel in the artistry of Auraa Trends, where every piece tells a story of timeless beauty.

Website: www.auraatrends.com/Instagram: https://instagram.com/auraa_trends?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==