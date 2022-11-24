Auramah Art Festival- Celebrated The Wisdom of Artists

Himachal’s largest luxury real estate project, Auramah Valley, founded by Mr. Manav Singh, propounded Auramah Art Festival, a platform promoting art, culture, and natural beauty. The event collaborated with various artists across the country dedicated to the art of capturing nature on a canvas.

Artists socializing at Auramah Valley, Naldehra

Auramah Art Festival 2022, started on 11th November this year and ends on 14th November initiated by an ultra-luxury residential project, Auramah Valley. The event has collaborated with various artists across the country dedicated to the art of capturing nature on a canvas.

Himachal’s largest luxury real estate project, Auramah Valley, founded by Mr. Manav Singh, propounded Auramah Art Festival, a platform promoting art, culture, and natural beauty. Boasting its conventional form, the festival has set it apart from other festivals. It acted as a catalyst for collaborating the art fraternity with the beauty of nature.

Students participating in the art workshop

Auramah Art Festival brought together great talent across the country, where the artisans presented their masterpieces and appreciated the artistry of other fellows. The festival was designed to bring forth fresh and rejuvenated energy into the art scene in the lap of Himachal Pradesh. The main aim of the festival was to promote beautiful paintings, cherish artistry skills, foster fresh insights, socialize budding talents and introduce the real meaning of art to youngsters.

The premises is well known for its luxurious and sustainable apartments where one can refresh their mind and connect with real nature. Artisans also enjoyed the grand welcome and hospitality in the grand valley. Artisans endorsed their pleasing moments in the Auramah Valley, where they witnessed great sustainable living in modern times. It was just a lit experience for them that they exhibited in their artwork.

Apart from art exhibitions in the valley, a panel discussion was also held at the event focusing on the interesting topics of the art fraternity and art lovers. The discussion included the evolution of art, different ideas of bringing new tech into art, their personal art experience, their artistry journey, and how nature is inspiring them to create innovative paintings. It also examined the relationship between art and nature.

Young talents were also invited to the Auramah Art Festival. On the third day of the event, an art workshop was held for the school students. The young energies also participated in art creation, where they learned, painted, and gained inspiration & exposure from prominent artists. It integrated young talents into the artisan community and allowed them to explore new artistic areas.

The festival also offered a bonfire, musical night, painting exhibition, intellectuals gathering, and great tasty cuisines. It gravitated the whole art community toward Himachal’s beauty and basic ones of nature. In the art talk, prominent artists across the country talked about their practices, art enthusiasm, and endeavor of Auramah Valley in broadening the reach and relevance in the contemporary art world. It was a successful event inspiring others to think of something creative, and it all happened pleasantly because of the substantial efforts of the Auramah Valley founders and the whole team.

You can witness the immersive interaction of the artists on their official website, where they laid down each and every detail of the event. Although Auramah Valley organized the art festival last year, too, and it was the initial step that they boosted this year.