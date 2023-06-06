Breaking News
Australia India Trade Association and UPNEDA Sign MOU for Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and Renewable Energy Collaboration

Updated on: 06 June,2023 05:59 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The MOU signing ceremony took place on 29th May 2023 at a UPNEDA office, Lucknow. The agreement signifies a strong commitment from Australia and India to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

In a significant move to foster collaboration in the field of renewable energy and hydrogen technology, the Australia India Trade Association (AITA) and the Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement aims to establish a Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and facilitate joint efforts in attracting renewable energy companies to Australia.


The MOU signing ceremony took place on 29th May 2023 at a UPNEDA office, Lucknow. The agreement signifies a strong commitment from Australia and India to drive innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.


Under the MOU, AITA is currently working towards creating a consortium of Australian companies specializing in ammonia and hydrogen production, electrolysis technologies, and sustainable aviation fuel companies. This collaboration will bring together industry leaders and experts to harness their collective knowledge and expertise in advancing hydrogen technology.


AITA's Hydrogen Centre of Excellence will serve as a hub for research, development, and training in hydrogen-related technologies. It will not only provide state-of-the-art facilities for testing and experimentation but also feature a specialized skill development center for training individuals in various aspects of hydrogen technology.

The collaboration between AITA and UPNEDA will facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research projects, and the sharing of best practices in the renewable energy sector. By leveraging each other's strengths and experiences, the two organizations aim to accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and foster sustainable economic growth.

Moreover, AITA is working closely with policy experts to develop comprehensive frameworks and guidelines for the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence. These initiatives will ensure that the center remains at the forefront of technological advancements, aligns with international standards, and contributes to the overall growth of the hydrogen economy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr Ashish Katta, Chairman, AITA expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration and emphasized the potential of hydrogen as a key driver for a low-carbon future. He stated, "This partnership between AITA and UPNEDA marks a crucial step in realizing our shared vision of a sustainable and clean energy future. By pooling our resources and expertise, we can unlock the immense potential of hydrogen technology and drive positive change in both our countries and beyond."

The signing of the MOU between AITA and UPNEDA represents a significant milestone in the bilateral cooperation between Australia and India in the renewable energy sector. As countries worldwide transition towards greener energy sources, such collaborations serve as catalysts for innovation, technology transfer, and sustainable development.

With the establishment of the Hydrogen Centre of Excellence and the joint efforts in attracting renewable energy companies, Australia and India are poised to become leaders in the global clean energy transition.

