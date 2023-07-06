Author Karanbir Singh Releases Mystery Novel & Poetry Book: 'Salt.Water.Pepper' & 'Silent Verses'

Poetry for Karanbir is like a spiritualist seancea realisation and observation of an honest moment.

Which is why Karanbir personally expresses that "within the pages of this poetry book, there is a delicate dance of experience, memory, and limitless imagination. These poems defy easy explanation, for they speak of the ineffable and embrace the inherent limitations of expression. Yet, through their luminous intensity, every word within these verses is meticulously crafted, carefully tending to the flame of life that flickers within."

ADVERTISEMENT

And on the other side of the spectrum, ‘Salt. Water. Pepper: A Perfect Mock-Tale, is an intriguing murder mystery story. This novel is a jack of all emotions, as it is compiled with mystery, vengeance, betrayal, and, of course, a pinch of romance. Needless to say, these are the current choices when it comes to choosing a gripping novel. And we must say, Karanbir has an interesting read for us. He is more than just a writer; he is a person with tenacity, creativity, and an endless thirst for knowledge and artistic expression.

Both the books are published by Leadstart Publishing.

As Karanbir himself expressed, " ‘Salt Water Pepper’ is a spellbinding tapestry that weaves together mystery, love, and relentless pursuit. It is a literary escapade where truth lies hidden beneath layers of deception and justice teeters on a precarious tightrope. As the plot thickens, you are drawn into a labyrinth of secrets, sparked by an anonymous tip that resurrects the haunting murder case of Hannah. Prepare for an immersive experience where shadows are shattered and the taste of justice is both bittersweet and irresistible."

Speaking about launching these two books that have his blood and sweat in them, Karanbir says, "This marks a significant milestone in my life as an author, not only because I will be three books old but also because these two books are for me a symbol of sheer tenacity and an unwavering commitment to the written word. No matter the odds, we managed to keep the ship of words from sinking into the sea of disappointments, even after the steady, turbulent winds of despondency. I look forward to hearing from you all how you find my new release, which is scheduled for the 15th of July 2023 at 5 p.m. at Title Waves Bandra."

Karanbir is a pool of talent who has been an actor, an anchor, a writer for television shows, short films, and advertisements, and now an author who is three books old. His first published book was titled 'My Little Infinity: Journey of a Father and Son, which ended up being an Amazon bestseller.

It is needless to say that Salt. Water. Pepper and Silent Verses look like his next big hits, as Karanbir strives to capture the essence of the human experience, evoking a kaleidoscope of emotions that resonate within the reader's heart.