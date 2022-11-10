Author Richa Lakhera’s latest Militia-Horror ‘Contamination’, is a Tour De Force!

An unceasingly intense battle between good and evil, ‘Contamination’, authored by Richa Lakhera is a new age horror fiction giving the reader dreadful insights into a tribal militia.

Despite an ensemble of multiple spine-chilling horror imageries, the fictional map in the novel will help readers align and engage with the fictional space. Describing the unique concept and fantasy setting behind the story, Richa describes the book as “Grenades, Guns, and Ghosts”.

Contamination is a military fiction and horror in a nutshell. Unlike most movies, this book accords the militia center stage with all its limelight untouched. This combinational genre of militia horror is led by the main character of its story - Amba, a female hero. Amba is always seen with her valiant efforts to hold her tribe in check even at her wits’ end. Not only does she lead the small team of the tribal militia, but also is in an arduous search of the missing men from her unit. The story begins with this quest and only gets afflicted with the interference of a brutal psychopathic jailor Col. Rosie mad bull. The book speaks about the nerve-racking ordeal of the soldiers who sometimes would even go to an extent of becoming the prey as a deadly consequence of running short of supplies and ammunition after being wounded during the battle. The story highlights the power of light over darkness and expresses a warm admiration of Amba’s transformative powers, choices & acts of valor. Not only is it get terrorizing for Amba of the obvious paranoia of constant war, but also beyond challenging to lead the male-dominated pack as a woman who thinks less of herself, and is deprived of support. However, persistent Amba is seen as a promising leader, dodging every bullet that’s shot at her with showcasing exceptional combat skills. Alongside these military challenges, with eerie instances at every turn, the book promises the reader a horrific experience. The readers, with the Map of Hori- a fantasy map helping them will be able to orient themselves in the fictional world. The story ends with a rather unanticipated climax predicting a sequel.

After the successful novel trio, ‘Hungry Gods’, ‘Garbage Beat’ & ‘Item Girl' with the thunderous appraisal from a few of the most renowned publishing houses in the country, Richa is paving her path for this current read published by Om books international. Contamination has already received its share of appreciation from actors and authors. Quoting the screenwriter, playwright, and author Farrukh Dhondy, “Super-nature is India’s godmother. Contamination Hines her an original, compelling, eerie and even action-filled avatar”. Trajectory into this supernatural monarchy, actor Manoj Bajpayee, was left awestruck, “Brilliant. Standout. Richa Lakhera writes vividly of the wicked” he says in appreciation of this promising military-horror read.

The book is a must-read for any mystery read fanatic with a well-crafted fictionally highlighting supernatural & contemporary themes. Nothing less than a true gem!

You can get your copy of Richa Lakhera’s Contamination at: https://amzn.to/3TN27Xy