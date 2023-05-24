Author Sankhadeep Dutta led The Learning Curve wins the India Brand Icon Award for the second year aims to launch it's UPSC preparation course soon

The Learning Curve, Sankhadeep Dutta, India Brand Icon Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24Ed Tech startup The Learning Curve has made it to the headlines once again as it won this year's prestigious India Brand Icon Award. The Ed-tech company, which is run by best-selling Author and Entrepreneur Sankhadeep Dutta, has won the award in the Edtech category for the second consecutive year. The learning curve, which offers unique learning solutions to its students in Spoken English, Personality development and other skill development categories, was co-founded by Sankhadeep Dutta in June 2021.

The Ed-tech will soon be launching its Upsc course module to provide a handhold to all the UPSC aspirants who struggle to cope with the vast array of Upsc preparation. The company's co-founder and CEO, Sankhadeep Dutta, laid out its vision for the future with us. "We are going to come up with new courses which will help our youth to upskill themselves and to stay ahead of the curve in a world of constant change and intense competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The thing that has made us successful in delivering to the students is our approach because when a student joins us, we not only focus on the course module but also his holistic development, including his mindset development because it's your mind and the thoughts therein that determine your action and your future". The successful entrepreneur who has also made his name as an author is going to publish his fourth book in November.