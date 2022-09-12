Avaiz Ahmed's Upcoming Fundamental Rights Campaign To Serve As An Epitome Of Social Welfare

As an ambedkarite, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad, along with his organization, Lion Group of India, has again undertaken a social initiative that seeks to empower and educate all individuals on our basic rights, especially women and children, who are among our society's most vulnerable groups.

His upcoming fundamental rights campaign will include the distribution of more than one lakh brochures providing information on all of the Fundamental Rights provided by the Constitution.

Both English and Hindi versions of the brochure will be available to make it easier to understand for rural residents. Further, he plans to include these rights as a fundamental part of all schools and colleges curriculums.

People who do not know their rights can face unwanted situations. Having this knowledge is a necessary foundation. Considering the intensity of the situation and nationwide unawareness of fundamental rights, Avaiz Tazim Ahmad has taken a great step toward spreading the word about basic fundamental knowledge. With an aim to transform the situation of social welfare in India on a wide scope basis.

In his own words, Avaiz Ahmad declares, "I have always fought for equality and social welfare. Throughout my career, I have strived to reduce society's insensitivity towards humans. My mission is to promote dignity and respect in all people, regardless of their class, race, religion, or gender."

His organization, Lion Group of India, has made significant progress in a variety of areas, including health, education, environmental protection, cleanliness, and social equality, in the past several years. Furthermore, he advocates for raped women's rights as well.

Many of the movements Avaiz Ahmad has worked on against federal and state governments include protests against the CAA NRC, Toxic Drug-Free India and the recent repeal of Farm Laws. Throughout the country, CAA NRC protests have led Avaiz Ahmad to provide assistance to those who are affected by riots.

Moreover, the foundation provides aid to abandoned, abused, and neglected children. To promote equality of opportunities for all, irrespective of gender, appearance, ability, and financial circumstance, they promote the protection of the human rights of women, children, and adults.

The Constitution of India includes our fundamental rights from Article 12 to Article 35 in part 3 due to the efforts of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is unclear what our rights are, despite the fact that we have been enlisted. There are deep and meaningful recognitions of one's rights in Part 3, whether it is for the young or the elderly or whether it is for the government or the private sector.

Our lives are governed by certain rights we are born with. By birth, every human being possesses fundamental rights. The importance of knowing our rights cannot be overstated, but we fail to recognize them every day. The work Avaiz Ahmad has done for the benefit of social welfare is greatly appreciated, and we are grateful to him for taking the initiative to spread knowledge about our fundamental rights.

