Awshad Ventures into Mushroom Wellness Market, Launches Calmashroom CBD and Cordyceps Capsules

Awshad Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules – a combination of CBD and cordyceps that is becoming increasingly popular in India.

A New Delhi-based medical cannabis wellness startup Awshad has now ventured into mushroom wellness, with the launch of its first-of-its-kind product ‘Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules’ aiming to expand its product portfolio.

Awshad’s Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules is a combination of Cannabidiol (CBD) and cordyceps capsules that is becoming increasingly popular in India. Both of these ingredients work together to offer holistic support to the body. Calmashroom effectively works on endurance and energy levels and additionally, it has proven to enhance athletic performance as well.

Addressing the occasion, Co-Founder and CEO, Shivam Singhee said, “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce our new product- Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules. This product will not only help the individual to overcome the day-to-day health challenges but, it will also help the professional athletes in their training sessions. At Awshad, we work with the objective to revolutionize the wellness space in India while providing profound and long-term physical/mental health along with wellness benefits to our customers”.

Awshad’s Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules can be bought (and can consumed orally by an individual) with a doctor’s prescription, is now available as a 15-capsule pack which consists of 250mg of Cordyceps Militaris, and 150mg of Active Cannabis Extract. One capsule is 500mg. The product is available on Awshad’s website (https://awshad.com/).

Speaking on the occasion, Co-founder & CMO, Awshad, Richa Jaggi said, "We take great pride in introducing our latest offering, the Awshad’s Calmashroom Vijaya and Cordyceps Capsules, meticulously crafted from cordyceps and cannabis extract. Cordyceps militaris, a remarkable mushroom renowned for its adaptogenic properties, holds a multitude of benefits. From bolstering the immune system to exhibiting proven cosmetic applications, its potential is truly remarkable. With unwavering dedication, Awshad is committed to bringing the extraordinary advantages of medical cannabis to every household across the nation".

Notably, all the products of Awshad are licensed under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and are tested and certified at labs in Florida, USA – thereby having COA (certificate of analysis), which is accessible on Awshad’s website in a bid to maintain complete transparency with its consumers.

Cordyceps medicinal mushroom gained international recognition when members of the Chinese women's Olympic running team achieved unprecedented feats, shattering numerous world records during competitions. In light of their remarkable achievements, rigorous testing was conducted to identify any prohibited substances, yet none were detected. It was subsequently revealed that their extraordinary success could be attributed to intensive high-altitude training and the consumption of a special elixir containing Cordyceps as the key ingredient. This revelation catapulted Cordyceps into the forefront of public consciousness, generating immense interest in its potential to enhance performance. As a result, a multitude of new studies and scientific research endeavours were initiated, further exploring Cordyceps' performance-enhancing capabilities.

About Awshad-

Awshad- Medical Cannabis Wellness Startup is in a bid to provide best-in-class cannabis wellness solutions to Indians, South-Delhi-based startup Awshad has kickstarted its India operations with the launch of its first flagship product range in the Indian market named ‘Awshad Full-Spectrum Vijaya Oil’- made using ‘Vijaya’ or cannabis extract in two potencies 1500mg and 4500mg. Full-Spectrum Vijaya Oil- available in the form of oral tinctures-- can be purchased with a medical prescription and used under medical supervision.

Awshad is a clinically tested, vegan, and gluten-free Full-Spectrum CBD product made using the highest quality cannabis extract in order to provide better health and wellness to people across all ages -- especially those dealing with lifestyle ailments such as stress, insomnia, anxiety, chronic pain, epilepsy, and inflammation, among many other issues. Awshad’s products are intensively lab-tested and certified in the United States and are licensed under the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India. Awshad is a gateway to the possibilities of cannabis use in reimagining the way in which we live, think & feel.

