Axie Infinity And Dogeliens Offer Great Nft Token Options For Investors In The Market Today

While the crypto market has had over ten years to build its brand, the concept of non-fungible tokens arrived only a few years ago. Coming with a bang, non-fungible tokens, otherwise known as NFTs, are now worth billions of dollars in the crypto space. The NFT sector continues to appreciate. With the increase in valuation, prominence, and acceptance, it comes as no surprise that many crypto assets are incorporating NFT as part of their features to maintain their relevance in the crypto market. NFT-related coins are now popular in the crypto market, and for good reason too. During the last Bull Run, such coins experienced such an exponential rise in value that their investors recorded great gains. With a positive record in the past, investors and traders are taking a closer look at coins with NFT-related use cases. As the bear market seems to be drawing to a close, many investors are reshuffling their portfolios to prepare for the bull market. When perusing the market, many investors are leaning toward NFT-related coins. With that in mind, it would not be amiss to include Axie Infinity (AXS) and Dogeliens (DOGET) in your portfolio.

AXIE INFINITY (AXS): An Investment Option With Its Play-To-Earn Concept

Based on Ronin, Axie Infinity (AXS) offers something different to the crypto market. As an Ethereum (ETH)-based asset, Axie Infinity (AXS) allows users to breed, collect, and battle NFT characters with other members of its ecosystem. With the platform, gamers can explore their talents and make money at the same time. The platform allows developers and crypto users to develop characters that can be used to advance characters in the game. The characters in the Axie Infinity (AXS) platform are called Axies. These Axies are special and fierce, with an incredible utility on the platform. To make headway in the game, users are encouraged to build up a viable collection of Axies to battle other Axies armies of other players. Following a play-to-earn model, Axie Infinity (AXS) offers users a different path to financial freedom. Participating in the games allows its users to kill two birds with one stone.

Making money on the platform is not limited to playing games alone. Crypto users can also build up collections that can be sold in the marketplace when the value is right. The key feature that rakes in the most profit on the platform is a rarity. Since its inception, the Axie Infinity (AXS) marketplace has recorded almost four billion dollars in transactions. It also records having three million active users daily. Its native token, AXS, can be used to facilitate governance in the gaming universe. It can also be used for staking, gameplay, transactions, and rewards. With the numerous financial rewards tied to the platform, it comes as no surprise that many investors are keeping a close eye on it.

DOGELIENS (DOGET): The Meme Coin Of The Future

The latest addition to the dog-themed meme coin is Dogeliens (DOGET). Currently, at the presale stage, Dogeliens (DOGET) is gaining a lot of attention from crypto users and investors. Although it is a meme coin, Dogeliens (DOGET) offers more to investors than just a pretty face. The crypto asset also allows users to participate in play-to-earn NFT games. This means that Dogeliens (DOGET) offers more than one way of achieving financial freedom for its users. The holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint Dogeliens (DOGET) NFTs that are used to participate in games in the virtual space and get the rewards available. Dogeliens (DOGET) has its own metaverse called Puptopia, and it welcomes exploration by users of the platform. Those who take a turn in the metaverse can enjoy the financial benefits of the platform by purchasing virtual items that can be exchanged for money.

