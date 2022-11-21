Ayeesha S Aiman: watched Shabana Azmi’ s Mandi to prepare for her role in “India Lockdown”

ZEE5 dropped the trailer of Madhur Bhandarkar’s India Lockdown . The film is based on the initial days of the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic when the government called for a 21-day lockdown across the country. The trailer will send shivers down your spine as it recreates the horrors of the time when it was plain chaotic. The trailer of the film, highlights how many people became jobless, the issue of migrant workers while going back to their native places, and sex workers deprived of their source of income.

The film, helmed by Madhur Bhandarkar revolves around the traumatic experiences that transpired during the covid-19 pandemic.

In the film, Ayeesha S Aiman will be seen essaying the role of a Sex worker in Kamathipura in Mumbai, who is forced to adapt to the changes brought about by the lockdown.

Former Beauty queen said “I watched films like Mandi and Chandni Bar which helped me portray the emotions and struggles of Sex worker living on the margins in a realistic way. I also saw Waheeda Rahman’s Pyaasa”. It was necessary to watch these films and understand the struggles of the characters," She added. “I met a few Sex workers to prepare for the role. I am a keen observer. I observed how they would walk, how they live their mundane life, and tried to understand their hardships," The 26-year-old actress added.

When I was offered India Lockdown “I said yes, without hearing about my character, I have chosen to do this film not by the length of the character but heart touching stories of the people during lockdown'. I immediately got interested in this film and role as I had full faith in Madhur Bhandarkar Sir," the actor said at the trailer launch of the movie.

Inspired by true events, written by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Shah 'India Lockdown' will depict four parallel stories and the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the people of India.

'India Lockdown' is set for a direct-to-digital release on ZEE5 on December 2. The film is produced by Jayantilal Gada of PEN Studios, Bhandarkar Entertainment and Pranav Jain's PJ Motions Pictures.