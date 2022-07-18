AyeVee by Asiaville– The Voice of the Millennial Creator Community in India

Empowering regional language content creators to ride the wave of rapid digitization in rural areas: A discussion with Tuhin Menon, CEO and Co-Founder, Asiaville

India currently has over 637 million smartphone users who spend over 4.6 hours every day, on average, on their devices. Over 448 million Indians are active social media users. With low-cost data easily available, consumption per smartphone is at its highest globally, at over 15.7 GB per month. This is not restricted to urban areas or the ubiquitous English language content that abounds. In fact, in recent times, rural internet usage has skyrocketed, and this means that there now is a vast potential for regional language content creation as well as consumption. Reports estimate that in the next 5 years, the number of regional language internet users in India will be in the range of 90 % or more of total netizens!

The one global trend that we witnessed during the devastating pandemic, was the slew of content creators who started presenting their work online, in an expression of uninhibited creativity and ingenuity. The same is true of Indian regional language content creators, consisting of artists, educators, musicians, influencers, streamers, artisans, independent product designers, community builders, bloggers, and so much more. Though there is no dearth of originality and imagination, the missing piece most often is the platform and the audience. Of course, there are platforms which are in existence, but they tend to leverage programmatic or branded content revenue, which finally accrues to the top 1% of creators, leaving a large section of creators deprived of remuneration.

Enter AyeVee, the creator-focused app by Asiaville, which was launched early this year by Co-Founders Tuhin Menon and Sashi Kumar. AyeVee was built in order to enable the regional creator economy to build their own communities and curate optimum monetization avenues in a field which is quickly gaining traction and recognition as a novel profession. AyeVee empowers first-time local language creators to showcase their talent in an organic network, serving categories of current interest such as Entertainment, Beauty, Fashion, Tech, Food, Travel and many more. Now, creators are easily able to shape large communities with dedicated content offerings, build an audience around their niche and generate a direct channel to their consumers.

Through the app, creators are able to leverage immense reach via associated platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Instagram as well as the regional language focused counterparts, with whom AyeVee regularly collaborates on a long-term basis. Besides this, with the integration of e-commerce and social networking, creators are able to monetize their content via shoppable video links which drive transactions across 100+ affiliate partner stores.

“Our plans for the future include the development and presentation of fresh new features that will effectively provide regional and local language creators even more valuable options for active monetization of their content. With creators being empowered to produce and disseminate their content across platforms, AyeVee bridges the gaps that currently exist and enables the formulation of alternate income flows for creators.

Building a seamless blend of creators, community and commerce for the next billion internet users across vernacular languages, AyeVee will soon be the hub for regional language creator economy in India.

Our process ranges from identification of premium and unique content creators to showcasing their skills to a community of highly engaged fans and followers. The next step is the conversion of their audience of fans into direct paying customers of their unique products or services. What we do is manage the entire creative journey end-to-end, so that creators can focus on what they do best.

Converting creative passions to livelihoods is our focus, while simultaneously offering the final consumer a variety of options, from content to e-commerce, that they can conveniently select between, on the same platform.”, says Tuhin Menon.