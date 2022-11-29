Azeez Abdulla receives National Proud Award for examplary social work

The award of excellence and remarkable achievements, Azeez Abdulla receives National Proud Award from Shri. Bhagat Singh Koshyari ji, hon'ble Governor of Maharashtra and Shri. Ramdas Athawale, Hon'ble Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment of India, and Shri. Rahul Narwekar hon'ble speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly for his excellent social work in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

Rampur’s people supported his Social work grew out of humanitarian and democratic ideals, and his values are based on respect for the equality, worth, and dignity of all people. Since its beginnings over a century ago, social work practice has focused on meeting human needs and developing human potential. Human rights and social justice serve as the motivation and justification for social work

Azeez Abdulla working in rampur for more than a year with his imperishable perfection and hard work. This award seek to recognize 'work of distinction and are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements/service in healthcare. His biggest inspiration his father Dr. N M Abdulla who inspired him to be a man of absolute excellence and kindness. A person who works & thinks more about people around him than himself in a self centric generation.

Being a selfless human being, Azeez loves connecting with others and loves making a difference in life of others. The ultimate goal in his life is to serve his fellow Indian and help people in need. He wants to stay connected with the grounds and work for the betterment of society. According to Azeez working for people is what makes him feel alive.

Azeez along with his people worked together to improve living conditions of people in Rampur region by facilitating much need living resources by improving the local health sector. Citizen of Rampur now have access to better health condition, good facilities & providers. Azeez small effort has brought a huge impact in the living condition of the people residing in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

In today’s era, we need more examples like Azeez who take it as a responsibility to help individuals, families, groups and communities. People who are working to uplift this country without anyone’s noticing. His work in Rampur has changed lives and inspired others to bring the change.