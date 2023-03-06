B.H.A.R.T.I. Society Launches Two-Crore Scholarship Program For NEET Aspirants.

Recently, the Biomentors Health And Rural Target Initiate Society (B.H.A.R.T.I. Society) launched a two-crore scholarship program for NEET aspirants who are underprivileged.

Through this program, the society aims to help all those students who have the ability to ace the NEET exams but are unable to afford expensive coaching and they, unfortunately, end up not getting through the exam due to a lack of guidance. The B.H.A.R.T.I. Society is known for its scholarships for MBBS students who cannot afford the expenses of medical college. Owing to that they are now all set to help students in the initial steps as well, thus, the two-crore scholarship program for NEET coaching.

The scholarship program will be accessible to every government school and it will be given to students of classes 11th and 12th on the principal's recommendation. Every government school has the access to forms and students can easily fill them out to take a part in this scholarship program by B.H.A.R.T.I. Society. In order to crack the NEET exam one needs extensive coaching with easy methodology and intensive guidance. To give students both of them the society will be providing the most prestigious guidance for the exam through India’s leading online classes- Biomentors Online .

While sharing more about the scholarship program, the President of the society, Dr Geetendra Singh says, “I believe that no student should miss out on an opportunity just because they are underprivileged and have financial barriers. NEET is very competitive and it requires the right guidance, to give deprived students that guidance and help them with the coaching, we at Biomentors Health And Rural Target Initiate Society initiated the two-crore scholarship program. With this program, we desire to reach out to as many students as possible and take away their financial concerns to assist them in getting more time for NEET preparation.”

The Biomentors Health And Rural Target Initiate Society (B.H.A.R.T.I. Society) was established in the year 2010 and has been working towards improving healthcare facilities and providing aid to upgrade the educational system for 13 years now. The society is also well-reputed for its Pan-India plantation movement every 11th of November and to date, they have planted more than 50,000 trees in various locations. The President of the society, Dr Geetendra Singh came along with a group of like-minded individuals including government officials, academicians and social workers to form this society.

Along with their recent program to help students crack the NEET exam, the NGO, B.H.A.R.T.I. society also assists students in the preparation for other examinations like IITJEE and Civil Services. With that, it has also set up command centres, libraries and study centres at multiple locations to provide facilities to poor students. The B.H.A.R.T.I. Society has always worked aggressively towards its goal of uplifting needy students and helping them gain knowledge, now also they move forward with the same goal.