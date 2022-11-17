×
Baba Beats new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana

Baba Beats’ new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana

Updated on: 17 November,2022 02:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Baba Beats’ new music video features actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana


Baba Beats, a platform by Baba Films, has come as a revolutionary change in the music industry. Their spirit of bringing newer concepts and hard-hitting music, has catch major attention of music lovers. The much-applauded production house has now launched its new music video with actors Nyrraa M Banerji and Vin Rana.


Titled ‘Aur Kitna Rulayegi Tu’ is a heart-breaking song that is very relatable and will connect the audience to it. Speaking about this, Nyrraa says, “It’s a very unconventional, very different kind of a song. Shot in a very different way! This will touch a lot of people’s heart because we all have some memories that we cherish and think about! It’s a feel good song and at the same times teaches us to be strong.”



Adding a bit about Baba Beats, Nyrraa said, “The production house is friendly, they want to get the best out of their talents and not simply be like we pay, you work… They add a friendly touch!”


'Aur kitna rulayegi tu' is sung by Varun Jain and directed by Chirag Arora. Lyrics are by Faiz Anwar and music is by Harish Sagane. Meanwhile, on work front, Nyrraa M Banerji is currently working in Colors’ Pishachini and the actress is gaining popularity day by day.

