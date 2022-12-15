Back With A Bang: Dj Neil Is All Set To Rock The Year With The Amazing Hits

he two songs launched with the label Toxic Astronaut, Brazil are named Rebel and El and are highly energetic songs with melodies interspersed with techno music for the dance floor.

Back after a hectic summer and a break of almost six months, Neil Richter a.k.a Dj Neil is back with his new and exciting songs. The two songs launched with the label Toxic Astronaut, Brazil are named Rebel and El and are highly energetic songs with melodies interspersed with techno music for the dance floor. Music transcends the sphere of time and space and then emerges the euphoria of uttermost bliss. Dj Neil is one of the highly admired DJs for over 12 years and a successful producer for about 7 years. His songs like Fading Summer, Hypnotica, Zuhara, Liebe (EP) and Kaya (EP) have been off the charts and brought about a different and new wave of zeal amongst the youngsters. Now his latest launched songs, Rebel and Liebe are set to blow off the charts with their spirited tunes.

As we all know, techno is the new catch of the music world, and holds a vast universe to be explored, Dj Neil has found another hard-hitting hit in it. Highly complex, yet soothing to the ears, the songs are true bliss for those who forget their entire world when they step onto the dance floor. Dj Neil says, “These songs are not mainstream techno songs. They are different. They have an abundance of melodies, beats, dynamism, and, most importantly, the positivity that makes the atmosphere full of alluring vibes.”

The inspiration for these songs was from the famous Netflix series, “Stranger Things.” Just like this series, the songs are full of thrillers, fun, and a dark side that cannot be left without being explored. Next year will witness the release of a number of songs by Dj Neil in collaboration with some amazing artists and top-notch labels. One such collaboration is with a label from London and an artist called Scott & Millfield. The second collaboration is with an Indian artist Fake Tattoo & Ark Nomad. Six songs have already been signed and are all set to release in 2023.

2023 will also be the year of Dj Neil’s first album which will be released next winter. However, new singles will be dropped during the summer to keep the mood set for the big launch. Adding to this big achievement, Dj Neil is doing a series of concerts in Germany. He says, “I am currently doing a number of gigs and concerts in Germany. I plan to come to India soon and perform in different cities for the people who have been supporting me throughout.” Dj Neil is also performing at a number of festivals in the coming year including one in Poland in January.

He also expresses his love for his fans by telling how he feels more accepted for his music and more apricated by the response he receives. Spotify has been highly commendable in the year as the streaming has gone up by 540% which is a huge success.

Already a favorite of many DJs and radio stations, the song is making headlines for the singers. While you wait for the new release, do check out and feel free to play on repeat the songs that will change your aura completely.