BadBoy Grand Pre-release Event with Himesh Reshammiya and Mithun Chakraborty

In a FIRST for b'town, Mithun Chakraborty Son Rising Star Namashi & Charming Beauty Amrin starrer BadBoy's to hold a pre release event in Mumbai, Himesh Reshammiya among others to perform.

Bollywood enthusiasts have something exciting to look forward to as the pre-release event of the much-awaited film BadBoy is happening on April 22nd, 2023, at Bandra Kurla Complex - MMRDA Grounds, 6pm onwards.The film stars Namashi Chakraborty and Amrin in lead roles, and the event promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans. All the tracks of the Movie released by Zee was a smash hit, especially song Janabe Ali sung by Himesh Reshammiya, within a span it became a blockbuster dancing number among the youths.

Mithun Chakraborty will be the chief guest along with his family and friends from Btown n the list goes on with many Big Names.

What's even more thrilling is that this pre-release event is the first of its kind in Bollywood. Such events are common in the South Indian film industry, where fans eagerly wait to catch a glimpse of their favorite stars and get a sneak peek into the movie's plot. Earlier into 90’s era into Bollywood the film muhurat and premier events was talk of the town. BadBoy's pre-release event is a welcome change.

The event will feature a special opening live performance by Internet sensation Rromeo an up-and-coming music artist. Fans can expect a high-energy performance that sets the tone for the evening. But the excitement doesn't stop there. The event will also include a live performance by Himesh Reshammiya, one of Bollywood's most popular singers and music composers. Fans can expect to hear some of his chart-topping hits and get a taste of what's to come in the film's soundtrack.

BadBoy is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, who has helmed iconic films like Damini, Andaz Apna Apna, and many more. The film promises to be a high-octane action-comedy with plenty of thrills and spills. The film's producer is Sajid Qureshi, who has several successful films to his credit.

The pre-release event is a great opportunity for fans to get up close and personal with the film's stars and the creative team behind it. It's a chance to learn more about the film's plot, get a glimpse of the rom-com comedy sequences, and, most importantly, show their support for the film. With an all-star lineup of performers and the promise of an unforgettable experience, BadBoy's pre-release event is a must-attend for all Bollywood fans.

In conclusion, the pre-release event of BadBoy is an exciting development for the Hindi film industry. It's a chance to showcase the film's talent and build excitement for its release. Let's hope that this is just the first of many pre-release events to come in Bollywood. Film will be in cinemas on 28th April 2023.