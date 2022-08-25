Baffling Lady Meera Srivastava : A Healer Turned Actress

Meera Srivastava is an Indian film Actress, who has worked overwhelmingly in Bollywood. Meera's past film to stir things up around town was Brahmastra in the year 2022.

Meera Srivastava is 42years a notable as Meeraa Sri is an Indian Actress and undeniably popular Healer and Hypnotherapist from Hyderabad. Meera Srivastava has additionally been a piece of different undertakings like TV sequential Choti Sarrdaarni, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Paramavtar Shreekrishna, Bahu Begum, Kumkum Bhagya and so forth.

Her profile on Facebook and Instagram shows her interest towards spiritual and mystical powers and people claim that she has some mysterious supernatural powers too. Besides acting, Meera Srivastava is also inclined towards spirituality.She says Hypnotherapy and Reiki Healing are her two most important tools which help her to change anyone’s life within a short period of time. Meeraa Sri already stablished her career as a Healer and Hypnotherapist before she started off into the glamorous world of entertainment. She found unmatched success in the spiritual world, but acting always has a special place in her heart. Making a now or never type of decision, Meera took a great jump of faith and started working in the TV and Film Industry at the age of 36.

She always keeps a perfect balance in acting and spirituality and is seen in famous temples on every special occasion, 2018 was the actual struggling period for her when she started focusing on her acting career. With hard work and God's grace she picked her up speed in acting and achieved what she had desired. She worked in several TV shows like Chandrakanta, Paramavtar Shreekrishna, Choti Sarrdaarni, Bahu Begum, Meri Hanikarak Bibi, Dil Jaise Dhadke Dhadakane do, Aladdin, Qyamat ki Raat, Nagin, Kumkum Bhagya, Barrister Babu, Nati Pinki etc and movies Night and Fog, Endcounter. Brahmastra is her upcoming movie scheduled to be released on 9th September 2022.

