Baked Bouquets – Love made Edible (@ bakedbouquets_in)

Established by Shreenal Badiani in the year 2019, Baked Bouquets is a Next-Gen unique concept aiming to cater to every occasion & to make it special.

Established by Shreenal Badiani in the year 2019, Baked Bouquets is a Next-Gen unique concept aiming to cater to every occasion & to make it special. Shreenal had the opportunity to stay and study in UK for 7 years. She earned the designation of an MBA and would often take time of to travel around Europe. She explored different cultures, cuisines and cities which left her awestruck about their pretty cafe's & gorgeous looking deserts. She had a unique love for flowers and deserts which is why she came up with the exceptional concept of mixing the two and create something so unusual. The brand is founded in Mumbai and has a touch of elegance from across Europe.

Baked Bouquets is a trendy online, luxury gifting brand with a unique offering, making the perfect gift for any occasion. It’s built around the belief that gifting only flowers can be a pure waste, and that having both flowers and cupcake in a Bouquets can be an innovative experience with a higher value. They sell freshly made cupcakes with premium quality fresh flower bouquets along with balloon bouquets hampers and gifting items. The Bouquets can be personalized in terms of colour, design and branding specifications. The company also excels in event décor with unique and exciting themes. Baked Bouquets represents a feeling of euphoria, signifying love and hope. Behind the gifts, there is a team of trained chefs who gives a touch of magic to make such mouth-watering desserts.

Started as an idea and now grown into a brand, Baked Bouquets has come a long way. They have thousands of happy customers including celebrities like Nushrratt Bharuccha, Alaya F, Neha Dhupia and many more. Their vision is to take something boring and make it exciting. They sell everything to help you hype your loved ones on their birthdays, anniversaries, parties or simply making a boring Wednesday exciting.

This has been in the works for weeks, and the launch of Baked Bouquets website is finally near. They are so excited about this website, and there could not be a perfect time to launch other than this! With new features tailored to potential clients about how they can best help customize our gifting, more details on their offerings, information about the working processes and so much more. The new site is designed to be faster than others, easier to navigate, improved security, and more user-friendly. They welcome visitors with featured content focused on practice with the excellent team to enhance our gifting experience. Having no other brand offer this unique way of gifting, we see the fan club of baked Bouquets creating buzz. Their social media page is filled with creative, exciting and real content. It’s a 10/10 recommended following and order from Baked Bouquets because where does one find such satisfactory gifting!

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal